Female British Prison Officer Accused of Having a Sexual Relationship with Two Inmates at the Same Time, Plotting to Smuggle Drugs

A prison officer at a high-security British prison allegedly had sexual relationships with two inmates and even plotted to smuggle drugs into the prison, a court heard.

As reported by The Telegraph, Isabelle Dale, 23, is accused of having a sexual affair with Shahid Sharif, 33, at the HMP Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent.

Dale is also accused of having a sexual relationship with 28-year-old prisoner Connor Money, who is serving a nine-year sentence for killing his best friend in a car crash during a police pursuit.

Dale, of Portsmouth, appeared at Westminster magistrates' court charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office. She has also charged with conspiring together with Sharif, Lilea Sallis, 27, and others to smuggle controlled drugs into the prison. She was bailed ahead of a plea and a trial preparation hearing has been scheduled at Inner London Crown Court on May 23.

The alleged sexual relationships between Dale and both prisoners are said to have taken place between Sept 1 2021 and Dec 31 2022. Sharif and Sallis, of Brighton, appeared in court separately, charged with conspiring with Dale and others unknown to bring controlled drugs into category B prison Swaleside.

Sharif, who appeared via video-link from HMP Manchester, is also charged with possessing a mobile phone in HMP Brixton and HMP Wandsworth between September 1 2021 and December 31 2022.