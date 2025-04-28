Female Alabama School Teacher Arrested for Raping 8th-Grade Student

An Opelika Middle School teacher is facing criminal charges after allegations surfaced that she engaged in a sexual relationship with a former student who was 12-years-old at the time.

According to the Opelika Police Department, a parent reported to Opelika City Schools Superintendent Dr. Farrell Seymore on April 14th that their son had been sexually involved with a teacher, identified as 47-year-old Jill Brisendine Campbell, while he was in the seventh and eighth grades. The school system immediately notified law enforcement.

Campbell Contacted the Student via Text Message, Engaged in Sexual Intercourse, Oral Sex with the Student

According to court documents obtained by WRBL, Campbell was 37-years-old when the alleged abuse began in 2015. The complaint states she engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex with the minor, with contact continuing until 2017.

Investigators also allege the victim contacted Campbell via text message, during which she confirmed the relationship occurred while the student attended Opelika Middle School.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said protecting students remains a top priority. "Protecting our students is a priority and responsibility we all share. If you have any information about this case or any other crime, we urge you to come forward," Healey said.

Campbell Placed on Administrative Leave

Opelika City Schools issued a statement saying Campbell was placed on administrative leave and, due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details would be released at this time.

Campbell, who has been employed by Opelika Middle School since July 2003, was arrested on April 25th on charges of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy. She has since been released on a $35,000 bond.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Opelika Police Mobile App.