Who is Rebecca Kalam? The Former UK Police Officer Who was Forced to Strip Down in Training Wins £820,000 in Landmark Sex Discrimination Victory

In a significant victory, former firearms officer Rebecca Kalam has been awarded a substantial £820,000 in her successful sex discrimination case against West Midlands Police.

Kalam, once celebrated as the "poster girl" for the force's firearms unit in 2012, encountered discriminatory challenges throughout her tenure. Details emerged during an employment tribunal, exposing the coercion of Kalam into a photo shoot while five months pregnant in 2016. Shockingly, she was informed that compliance was a prerequisite for passing the training course.

Complaints also surfaced regarding offensive behavior by male officers, including the drawing of explicit images on notice boards and the use of misogynistic language. The tribunal highlighted a disturbing incident during a training exercise in March 2012, where Kalam, compelled to strip down to her underwear, faced a male trainer placing his foot on her neck during press-ups, accompanied by a derogatory remark: "Just because you have tits does not mean you cannot do a press up."

In a separate November ruling, Kalam was awarded £3,000 for claims of harassment, sex discrimination, and victimization. The total compensation of £820,720 includes remuneration for loss of earnings and her pension, marking one of the most substantial payouts in cases of this nature.

West Midlands Police's deputy chief constable, Scott Green, issued an apology for the delayed response to Kalam's concerns, acknowledging the profound impact on her well-being. Green emphasized efforts made over the past two years to improve organizational culture, standards, and the working environment.

"There is no place in policing for misogynistic, discriminatory, or disrespectful behavior," stated Green, highlighting ongoing progress in setting and reinforcing high standards of conduct and professionalism.

Acknowledging past shortcomings, Green assured that female firearms officers now receive appropriate personal protective equipment tailored to their needs, including ballistic body armor. Additional measures involve the procurement of female-specific uniform and equipment, with female officers actively participating in the evaluation and testing of new gear.