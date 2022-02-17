Who is Melissa Lantsman? Justin Trudeau Accuses Jewish MP of Supporting 'Swastika Wielders'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau caused quite a commotion in the House of Commons on Wednesday after accusing members of the opposing Conservative Party of 'standing with people who wave swastikas.' The video of the tense verbal exchange between Trudeau and Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman went viral on social media.

A member of the Liberal Party, Trudeau made the comments when Lanstsman grilled him over his take on the members of the 'freedom Convoy' during Question Period. Lantsman read a previous tweet made by Trudeau in 2015 that said 'if Canadians are going to trust their government, their government needs to trust Canadians.'

Lantsman mocked the Prime Minister over the stark contrast of his emotions mentioning that he characterized members of the 'Freedom Convoy' as 'misogynistic, racist, women-haters, science-deniers, the fringe.' Alleging Trudeau of 'fanning the flames of an unjustified national emergency,' she asked, "When did the Prime Minister lose his way?"

'Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas'

"Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag," Trudeau blatantly said in response. He further added that the 'government will choose to stand with Canadians who deserve to be able to get to their jobs, to be able to get their lives back.' "These illegal protests need to stop, and they will," he added.

As Trudeau's comments stirred disorder in the House of Commons, Speaker Anthony Rota reprimanded all, 'including the Right Honourable prime minister' to avoid using 'inflammatory' language in the House.

Who is Melissa Lantsman?

Melissa Lantsman, 37, became the first Jewish woman to be elected as a Conservative MP from Thornhill in October 2021. She has served as the Shadow Minister of Transport in the Opposition Shadow Cabinet of Erin O'Toole since November 2021.

Lanstman belongs to a Russian Jew family and was raised in Thornhill. She sought the federal Conservative nomination in Thornhill last year after Peter Kent, who had represented the electoral district since 2008 announced his retirement. Thornhill has the highest percentage of Jewish residents in Canada at 7%.

Lantsman stated in a tweet later that the Prime Minister 'owes her an apology' for his 'disgraceful statement.'