Who Is Mikayla Saravia? OnlyFans Model Sues Ex-Boyfriend for $6.3 Billion for Sharing Revenge Porn by Hacking into Her Social Media Accounts

An OnlyFans model in Florida is suing her ex-boyfriend for billions of dollars for allegedly hacking into her social media accounts and posting explicit content of her over her platforms without her consent. Mikayla Saravia, 25, is seeking $6.3 billion from Nicholas Hunter, 27, for his alleged revenge porn actions.

According to the revenge porn lawsuit submitted this week in federal court, Saravia, who is famed for her tongue content, has claimed that Hunter allegedly changed the passwords on her accounts and posted her graphic photos and videos following their breakup in October. It is claimed that it was volatile while they were together and took a turn for the worst after.

Sour Relations Ends in Revenge Porn

Saravia is reportedly aiming for $6.3 billion in damages from Hunter. Saravia, who has millions of admirers on numerous social media platforms, has two accounts on OnlyFans: one is free and the other, which is more "explicit," costs $30 each month.

Besides, she has more than 600,000 followers on Twitter and over 8 million followers on Instagram.

According to the lawsuit, Hunter, who worked with Saravia in business before their breakup, took control of both and used them to market videos and images of her.

The lawsuit claims that from October 2022 through January 2023, Hunter posted "numerous, sexually explicit images" and videos of Saravia, including those that were for sale.

According to the lawsuit, on January 28, 2023, Hunter sent a sexually graphic image of Saravia to her 628,700 Twitter followers using Saravia's Twitter account.

Saravia was able to regain access of her accounts shortly after.

Saravia's attorney concedes and accepts that she shares sexually graphic photos and videos of herself, but asserts that she was in total control of what she choose to post on those occasions and claims that Hunter took away that power.

"Just because you consented to an image in the past, it does not mean you're giving someone permission to post additional content without your consent," DiRuzzo wrote in the complaint.

"Defendant used the OnlyFans account to sell sexually explicit videos and images of the plaintiff based on material he had amassed prior to the severance of their business and personal relationship."

Big Demand

The lawsuit seeks damages of $6.3 billion which equates to $10,000 for each of the 628,000 Twitter followers she had in October when their relationship ended. In the lawsuit, Hunter was named as doing business with Saravia, which was designated as KKVSH, LLC. Together, the two created YouTube videos.

According to Yahoo Finance, Hunter is a businessman going by the name Nick Yardy, and Saravia was one of his most notable client success stories at the time.

The lawsuit claimed that he had more access to Saravia's electronic devices than was permitted by their separation agreement in October 2022.

The lawsuit also made reference to Hunter and Saravia's participation in a civil domestic abuse case in Florida's Broward County. Saravia has earlier gained notoriety for earning more than $100,000 a year using her long tongue.