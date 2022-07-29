Who is Prince of Pegging? Wild Speculations About Prince William's Sex Life Surface Amid Rumors of Extra Marital Affair

Talks of a rumored affair between Prince William and a woman named Rose Hanbury surfaced on social media following a 'salacious' post from Deuxmoi about a British royal's love for 'pegging'. The heir to the British throne was also speculated to be the 'Prince of Pegging'.

Is Prince William Having an Extra Marital Affair?

A viral post shared on Twitter, titled "Royal affair gossip", claims that a British royal was involved in an extramarital affair because the "too old fashioned" wife couldn't satisfy her husband's alleged "love of pegging."

UK sex blogger The Kinky Ninja describes pegging as a sexual act when a man is penetrated anally by a woman using a strap-on dildo. Even though there has been no concrete evidence about Prince William having an extra marital affair, many social media users associated him with Hanbury.

Cosmopolitan reported that Hanbury is a former model and current Marchioness who stays with her husband, film director David Rocksavage, in Norfolk, England. The outlet further claimed that Hanbury, whose home is located near to the royal couple's Anmer Hall country home, she was dubbed as Kate's "rural rival" by British media.

Social Media Calls William the Prince of Pegging

Deuxmoi's anonymous submission fired the internet with posts under #PrinceOfPegging being widely shared. Many associated the future king with the sexual term.

"Man, the next season of The Windsors is going to be lit, and The Crown's gonna have to clock in an NC-17 series. #princewilliamaffair #PrinceofPegging," tweeted comedian Richard Jeter.

"#PrinceOfPegging William is the progressive kind of King we need. Cheering him. Makes a nice change from #sweatynonce types in that family," tweeted a user.

"I don't care if Prince William indulges in extra marital affairs. I don't care if he likes a bit of pegging. I do care though that he and his wife used Meghan as a distraction from their lives being talked about. #PrinceWilliamAffair #PrinceOfPegging," expressed another user.

"It's out that Prince William keeps a mistresses because his wife won't peg him. The joke is crude but I'm laughing at the fact an airline made the joke," a user wrote.