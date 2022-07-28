Kinky Couple Caught Having Sex at Game of Thrones King's Landing Location; Video Goes Viral

A video of a randy couple having sex on the location of popular HBO show Game of Thrones has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on the sets for King's Landing, a fictional city in the show.

Couple's Indecent Act Caught by Passerby

In the steamy video, the woman wearing a black slip dress is seen bent against a stone wall. Her dress is seen rolled up till the chest area, exposing her bare backside. Her partner, dressed in white T-shirt and jeans is seen bending over her as he continues to thrust the woman from behind.

The sex act in the city of Dubrovnik, located in the Croatian region of Dalmatia, was recorded by a passerby and shared on multiple social media platforms. Suspecting intrusion, the couple is seen hastily disengaging themselves as the woman pulls down her dress while the man walks away pulling up the fly of his pants. The couple was not identified.

The Daily Star reported that the spot was meter's away from the place where the fictional drama's famous 'shame scene' of Cersei Lannister (Lena Kopfy) was filmed.

Social Media Reacts

The video sparked a lot of reactions from the social media users, with many suspecting that the couple were trying to recreate the sex scenes from the show.

"If they're not brother and sister they're just some fake ass pretenders," tweeted a user.

"Something tells some of the fu**ing in that show wasn't simulated," expressed another.

"A Couple Is In Trouble For Having Sex On The Set Of Game Of Thrones, But If You Have The Opportunity To Have Sex In King's Landing, You Take It," read another tweet.

"Consensual sex in Game of Thrones (location)!? Were they even related? Unheard of, investigate!" expressed another user.

Recently, a couple indulged in sex on the rooftop of a car parking in Birmingham, UK. The couple was filmed during their sexual act and the video was posted on social media that attracted the attention of millions of viewers. A few of the Twitter followers have even shared memes on the couple giving them the title of "Batman" and "Catwoman".