Elon Musk Didn't Have Sex with Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan? Tweet About Being a Celibate For a Long Time Starts Speculations

Despite Elon Musk denying the reports about having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, social media is finding it hard to believe. Speculations about the alleged couple's sex life also surfaced after Musk claimed to being a celibate for a long time.

The reports around the alleged affair surfaced following a report in the Wall Street Journal. The article listed the possible reasons behind Brin's recent divestment from projects associated with Musk.

Musk Claims to be a Celibate For Ages

The WSJ article claimed that Musk and Shanahan allegedly had a relationship while in Miami, Florida where they met at the Art Basel event. After the incident, the alleged affair persisted for a brief period of time although Brin and Shanahan were still married and sharing a home.

In a series of tweets, Musk while denying the dating rumors, wrote, "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Responding to Musk, Twitter user @WholeMarsBlog wrote, "Phew glad to hear that keep your dick in your pants they're out for your head."

In response Musk wrote, "Haven't even had sex in ages (sigh)."

Social Media Reacts to Musk's Celibacy Claims

The users on social media were quick to react to Musk's controversial tweet revealing about his sex life. "Damn wouldn't have guessed from all the babies Have you been using IVF? And don't worry, i'm sure we can find someone who is willing to have sex with you if need be," wrote a user.

"So you're saying you didn't have sex with Natasha tho? I don't get it what's the fuzz about tbh... just sick to read more about your public sexual experiences," responded another user.

"ages (sigh)" is a small town in missouri where elon musk has not yet gotten anyone's wife pregnant," read another tweet.

"I know your 2nd baby with Grimes was via surrogate but how did you make the twins with your employee?" questioned a user.