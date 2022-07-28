'Unblinking' Joe Biden Fuels Theories About Being Heavily Drugged; Using Body Double, CGI in Recent Video

Speculations about U.S. President Joe Biden being drugged surfaced after he was caught speaking without blinking eyes for nearly 17-seconds. A clip of Biden's address criticizing those who support January 6 Capitol riot.

Biden Says Trump Lacked Courage

Dubbing those supporting the Capitol riot as anti-American and anti-police Biden said, "You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-cop. You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-American."

He even went on to slam the former U.S. President Donald Trump for delayed reaction to the insurrection. An investigation report from the congressional committee had claimed that Trump watched the violence unfold on television for hours before he urged the mob to disperse.

"Donald Trump lacked the courage to act. Brave women and men in blue all across this nation should never forget that," he said in the clip which was originally tweeted by Democratic Party.

Biden had recently tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaxxed four times. In a statement, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said that Biden, who was having very mild symptoms, took Paxlovid, an antiviral medicine.

Social Media Reacts to Unblinking Biden

The video clip generated a lot of speculation about the U.S President's health with many claiming that he appears to be drugged. Others even raised doubts about it being a deep fake video or generated using Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI).

Sharing the video, Conservative commentator Benny Johnson tweeted, "Count how many times Joe Biden blinks in this video."

"It's 2022 and this is the best CGI you could do," wrote a user.

"Looks like Biden's taking DRUGS or being DRUGGED. Either way he's is extremely dangerous to America's security/future. China threatening WAR can not be taken lightly with Biden in the WH. This blatant hostility wouldn't have happened if Trump was President. ACT WISELY IN NOVEMBER," expressed a user.

"is.....is that a body-double for joe biden? he sounds so fucking sick. what did covid do to this man's vocal cords. why does he simultaneously sound more lucid and drugged up. is he ok. i've got so many questions," wrote another.

"What's up with Joe Biden having shark eyes in some videos and not in others? There's something weird going on there?" opined a user.

"This looks like a deep fake. No movement of eyes or blinking at all. Also the real Joe Biden has eyes that are a lot more squinty looking. What is going on here? This video is from Joe Biden's actual verified twitter account too," read a tweet.