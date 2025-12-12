Who Is Paige Shiver? Internet Sleuths Claim Sherrone Moore Had 'Inappropriate Relationship' With NFL Star's Daughter Who Was Given Huge Pay Raise

The University of Michigan staff member linked to coach Sherrone Moore's firing reportedly saw her salary spike by nearly $41,000 between 2023 and this season. The Ann Arbor school has been shaken by the unfolding scandal surrounding Moore, who was fired over an alleged "inappropriate relationship with a staffer" and later arrested by Michigan police.

While he has not been formally charged, a spokesperson confirmed that the married father of three was "involved in an incident Wednesday that required police attention." Moore remains in Washtenaw County Jail, but according to a spokesperson from the prosecutor's office, the former athlete is not expected to face charges or be arraigned on Thursday.

Secret Love in Focus

Regarding the alleged relationship, internet sleuths, Yahoo! Sports, and other online sources have pointed to a suspected staff member. Internet sleuths have identified Paige Shiver as More's secret lover.

The staffer's salary spiked 70.6 percent — from $58,025 in 2022 and 2023 to $99,000 in 2025 — despite no official change in her job title, according to public records reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Her salary hike wasn't funded by taxpayers, since Michigan's athletic department doesn't receive state budget money. Instead, the department is supported through media deals, ticket sales, donations, sponsorships, and various licensing agreements.

The massive raise has fueled more questions about Moore, who had been regarded as one of college football's brightest young coaches before his sudden firing.

Moore was originally hired by former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2018. Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023 before leaving for the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers, paving the way for Moore to take over in Ann Arbor.

Notably, the 39-year-old Moore is the sixth coach hired by Harbaugh at Michigan to face legal trouble.

Former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was charged by federal prosecutors with stealing private, intimate images of student athletes and hacking. He has pleaded not guilty to all 24 charges and is also facing multiple class-action lawsuits.

Other Michigan coaches, including assistants Denard Robinson and Greg Scruggs, were arrested for alleged drunk driving, along with director of football operations Jim Minick and director of performance science Fergus Connolly.

Woman In Question

Internet sleuths are, however, sure that the secret lover is Shiver, a University of Michigan (UM) athletic department staffer who recently served as the executive assistant to Moore. Shiver joined the University of Michigan football program in November 2021 as the On-Campus Recruiting & Football Operations Coordinator.

She was later promoted to executive assistant to the head coach in February 2024, shortly after Moore took over the role.

A Purdue University graduate, Paige has a strong background in NGO management. She previously worked in development, marketing, and fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association before moving into collegiate athletics.

Paige is also the daughter of longtime Chicago Bears scout Jeff Shiver.

Amid the recent controversy surrounding Moore's alleged misconduct and arrest, her name has circulated online as the staff member allegedly involved in the "inappropriate relationship." However, no official source has confirmed any extramarital involvement between Moore and Shiver.

In response to the intense online attention, Paige reportedly made her Instagram account private and has deactivated other social media profiles, including X and LinkedIn, as of December 10, 2025. So far, neither she nor Moore has commented publicly on the allegations or the backlash surrounding them.