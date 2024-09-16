Who Is Oran Routh? Ryan Routh's Son Claims Father Hates Ex-President Trump but Defends Would-Be Assassin Saying He Is 'Not a Violent Person'

The son of the alleged gunman who targeted former President Trump on his Florida golf property on Sunday claimed that while his father hates Trump like "every reasonable person does," he wasn't a violent guy. Oran Routh told the Daily Mail that his father, who was arrested for the assassination attempt wasn't a big fan of Trump, according to a report.

"I don't like Trump either," Oran added. Routh, who is yet to be charged for the assassination attempt, previously declared on social media that "Democracy is on the ballot" this year and "we cannot lose," echoing anti-Trump sentiments similar to those expressed by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Defending His Father

However, the 35-year-old younger Routh said that his father is not violent and expressed disbelief at the claims. "He's my dad and all he's had is couple traffic tickets, as far as I know," the son told the Daily Mail. "That's crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that's nothing like him."

"He's not a violent person," Oran Routh also said. "He's a hard worker and a great dad. He's a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f–king life."

Ryan Routh, 58, reportedly had a sniper rifle and was positioned just a few hundred yards from Trump while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, according to authorities.

A Secret Service agent, who was on a hole ahead of Trump and surveying the area, noticed Routh as he aimed the rifle's barrel through the chain-link fence at the edge of the golf club.

After the agent fired shots, Routh fled the scene but was arrested soon after.

Oran Routh said he didn't know his father was in Florida and thought he was in Hawaii during their recent conversation.

"He said he was at the beach, but I thought that meant the outer banks in Hawaii," he reportedly said. "I didn't ask him for more information because we've had a falling out. We've grown apart."

Mystery Father-Son Relationship

Oran did not provide details about what he meant by their falling out. However, he said that he does not think his father owned a gun or was capable of doing something as extreme as this, he told the outlet.

After abruptly ending their phone call, Oran Routh sent a lengthy message to the Daily Mail, expressing that if his father wants to act as a "martyr," that is his decision. He also slammed the current presidential candidates, saying that voters are "tired and ashamed" of those running for the White House.

"I hate this game every four years, and think that we all do, and if my father wants to be a martyr to how broken and disassociated the process has become from the real problems and practical solutions, then that's his choice," he reportedly wrote in the text.

"I'm not saying that's what he's done or what he's about, that's just my own rant being fed up with it all for my entire adult life.

"South Park said it best, every 4 years we're forced to choose between a turd sandwich and a giant douche, and it all stays f–ked in the same ways by different degrees, and we're exhausted and embarrassed by it all."

Ryan Routh has a history of criminal activity from his time in North Carolina and has recently been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

This is the second time in roughly two months where Trump has been targeted by would-be assassins as he campaigns for president against Vice President Kamala Harris in his bid to return to the White House.