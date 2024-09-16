Several gunshots were heard close to Donald Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach. The former president was playing golf at his South Florida club on Sunday when reports of the shooting surfaced. "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity," Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign's communications director, said in a statement.

"'No further details at this time," he added. This incident come two months after Trump was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 by would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks shot at Trump but was eventually shat dead by Secret Service who made a massive security failure.

Trump Under Attack Again

Two people engaged in a shootout outside Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, with sources indicating that they were firing at each other, not at Trump.

According to the sources, Trump was never in harm's way, and the shooting took place in a high-crime area located outside the club.

Trump's golf course is located only five miles from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, where he frequently plays golf when not campaigning.

In a post on X, U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said, "The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m."

Sources reported that Secret Service agents noticed a suspicious person at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach and opened fire after spotting what seemed to be the barrel of a gun.

Agents Shot at Suspect

It remains unclear whether the person was on the course itself or nearby. An agent fired several shots during the incident.

"The former president is safe," Guglielmi assured, adding that the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office will follow up with more details about the incident.

Senator Lindsey Graham quickly took to X just moments after news of the shooting to praise the former president for his resilience. "Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I've ever known. He's in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country."

The West Palm Beach golf course is located roughly five miles inland from Mar-a-Lago, which Trump has referred to as the "Winter White House."

After facing widespread criticism following the assassination attempt in July, the Secret Service posted on X that they were looking into a "protective incident" involving the former president that took place just before 2 p.m.

The agency said it is working with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.

While early reports indicated that two people were exchanging gunfire, sources now say investigators believe the Secret Service agent was the sole shooter.