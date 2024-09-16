Was Ryan Routh Planning to Livestream Assassination Attempt on Trump? GoPro's Presence at the Scene Sparks Speculation

On Sunday, Ryan Wesley Routh was apprehended after allegedly planning to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to authorities, Routh was found aiming an AK-47-style rifle through the bushes at the Trump International Golf Club. Trump was on the course at the time, but Secret Service agents intervened before any harm could be done.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw revealed that Routh's rifle, equipped with a scope, along with two backpacks and a GoPro camera were recovered from the scene. The GoPro's presence sparked significant speculation that Routh intended to livestream the assassination attempt. This suspicion has been a focal point in the ongoing investigation.

At a press conference, Sheriff Bradshaw showcased images of the recovered items and commented, "There was also a GoPro on the fence there, where he was intent on filming what was going on." The potential for a livestream raised concerns and fueled online discussions. Social media users expressed outrage and alarm over the prospect of such an act being broadcasted. One commenter on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "This dude wanted to livestream shooting Trump just for the notoriety... That stream will be out somewhere... sometime... I'm sure."

Another user noted, "The GoPro was the grossest part of this. What was he going to do? Livestream it? What a sicko." A third added, "Considering you can livestream with a GoPro, this seems like another instance of someone wanting to broadcast an assassination live! People need to wake up."

Following the sighting, Secret Service agents fired at Routh, who then fled the scene. He was later apprehended on Interstate 95 by Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder. Routh was taken into custody and is now under investigation by the FBI.

In response to the attempted attack, Trump assured his supporters of his safety. In a statement, he said, "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!" Trump added, "Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me."

This incident marks the second assassination attempt on Trump in recent months. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining Routh's motives and the implications of his apparent plan to broadcast the attack.