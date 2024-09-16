Ryan Routh, Trump's Alleged Second Suspect's First Reaction After Attempted Assassination Near Trump's Florida Golf Club

Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old registered Democrat, was arrested on Sunday in connection with an attempted assassination near Donald Trump's golf club in Florida. Authorities reported that Routh appeared calm and emotionless following his arrest. He is currently in custody while the FBI investigates the case. Sheriff William D. Snyder of Martin County confirmed that Routh, a Hawaiian resident, was found unarmed after fleeing the scene, leaving behind a backpack, GoPro camera, and an AK-47-style rifle.

The incident occurred just two months after a separate event in Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed Trump's ear during a rally, causing minor bleeding. In this recent event, U.S. Secret Service agents discovered a rifle barrel sticking out of the bushes near the golf course, moments before Trump was set to play. The agents responded swiftly, firing shots at Routh. Despite their efforts, Routh managed to escape, only to be later apprehended on I-95 by local police.

Sheriff Snyder stated, "We have a clear understanding from investigators that we actually do have the suspect they were looking for in Palm Beach County."

The FBI is now leading the investigation, and Routh's car, a black Nissan, is being examined for evidence. The rifle, which resembled an AK-47 and was equipped with a scope, was recovered from the scene. A witness had provided authorities with the car's license plate information, aiding in the suspect's identification and eventual arrest.

Special Agent Rafael Barros of the Secret Service addressed the press, highlighting the agency's vigilance during Trump's outings. He noted that security measures had been tightened following the earlier assassination attempt in the summer, confirming that the threat level had been significantly raised.

The suspect had positioned himself near the 5th and 6th holes of the golf course, a location deemed particularly vulnerable due to its proximity to a nearby road. Sheriff Snyder said that despite Routh's calm demeanor during his arrest, he did not inquire about why he was being detained.

Officials are now piecing together the events leading up to the arrest and examining potential motives. The FBI continues its investigation, and more details are expected to emerge as authorities scrutinize the evidence.

Trump has yet to make a public statement regarding the incident, but security around him remains heightened.

This marks the second reported assassination attempt against Trump in recent months, sparking concern and debate over the safety of public figures.