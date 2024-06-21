Who is Olivier Rioux? 7'9" 'Tallest Teenager Alive' Ready to Dominate Florida College Basketball

Olivier Rioux, a new addition to Florida's basketball team, has gone viral for his incredible height. The incoming freshman is listed at an astonishing 7-foot-9 on the school's athletic website. This makes him the tallest college basketball player ever, surpassing the previous record held by 7-foot-8 Paul Sturgess, according to Fox Sports.

Rioux, originally from Montreal, already made headlines in 2022 when he entered the Guinness World Records as the tallest living male teenager. Fans and analysts are eager to see if Rioux can make an impact in college basketball similar to his fellow Canadian, Zach Edey. Edey, at 7-foot-4, won the National Player of the Year twice.

Rioux, who played at IMG Academy in Florida, has experienced a rapid growth spurt. He was 6-foot-1 at eight years old and reached 6-foot-11 by sixth grade. By seventh grade, he had joined the 7-foot club. Currently, his Instagram page lists him at 7-foot-7, but he notes he stands 7-foot-9 with size-20 shoes.

His towering presence gained attention when a 2018 photo of him beside 6-foot-4 Nuggets guard Jamaal Murray went viral. Rioux is rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports.com, ranking 305th nationally and 56th among centers.

In the 2023 U18 FIBA AmeriCup, Rioux averaged 4.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Team Canada. Despite modest stats, his height alone makes him a player to watch. Like Edey, who also came from IMG Academy and developed into a dominant college player, Rioux has significant potential.

Basketball enthusiasts are excited to see what Rioux will achieve at Florida. His extraordinary height is sure to turn heads and make him a standout on the court.