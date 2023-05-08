BlackPink Lisa Shines on Spotify and Becomes the First K-Pop Idol to Achieve 1 Billion Streams on Platform

When it comes to breaking records and changing the course of music history, Lisa of Blackpink is unstoppable. The Thai pop diva recently made history by becoming the first K-pop soloist to achieve 1 billion Spotify streams with her album LALISA.

LALISA was released by YG Entertainment on September 10, 2021, as the lead song from her debut single album of the same name. It is described as a dynamic hip-hop single with a Thai cultural element, composed and produced by Teddy Park, Bekuh Boom, and 24.

Lisa, who joined Blackpink as the first female K-pop singer to have an album surpass 1 billion Spotify streams, accomplished this astounding feat in just 595 days with just two songs. Not only that, but she also holds the record for having gathered 1 billion Spotify streams in the shortest amount of time ever for a K-pop act, indicating her massive appeal to music fans worldwide.

Lisa has also smashed the record for the most YouTube music video views by a solo artist in 24 hours, with an amazing 73.6 million views for her solo debut, LALISA. She now has seven Guinness World Records to her name.

She also won Best K-Pop Video at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and Best European Music Video at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards, making her the first solo K-pop winner in history.

Furthermore, when Ready for Love won Best Metaverse Performance at the 2022 EMAs, Blackpink set a new Guinness World Record as the first winner of this category. Lisa is also the K-pop artist with the most Instagram followers, having over 87 million as of January 26.