How Did Bob Knight Die? Legendary Indiana College Basketball Coach Known for His Famous Victories and Infamous Outbursts Dies Aged 83

Legendary college basketball coach, Bob Knight, has died at the age of 83, leaving behind a legendary legacy in the sport. Knight who led Indiana University to three NCAA national championships in basketball, died at his Bloomington, Indiana, home. No cause of death was given but Knight had been battling dementia and was in poor health for several years.

Throughout his career, Knight courted numerous controversies, clashing with administrators, faculty, security, the media, and even a random student or two. Starting his coaching journey at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Knight won titles with the Hoosiers in 1976, 1981, and 1987. He also won a title with Ohio State in 1960 as a little-used player on the team alongside future Hall of Famers Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek.

End of an Era

According to a statement from Knight's family, he passed away at his home, surrounded by his family members. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored," the statement read.

"We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

Knight was primarily known for his outspoken and volatile nature, both on and off the court, in his interactions with individuals and during gameplay.

In April 2016, he endorsed former President Donald Trump and later joined him on stage during a rally in Indiana, supporting Trump's ultimately successful presidential campaign.

In basketball, he will be remembered as the greatest coach in the esteemed history of Indiana University's program, steering the Hoosiers to three national titles.

Following his death, tributes honoring 'Coach Knight' swiftly inundated social media platforms.

Born in Orrville, Ohio, Knight attended Ohio State University from 1959 to 1962, where he played basketball and contributed to the Buckeyes' 1960 national championship win.

He continued to play on the 1961 and 1962 teams, which unfortunately lost in consecutive title games to the University of Cincinnati.

After that, Knight pursued military service before venturing into coaching, commencing his career with the United States Military Academy (West Point).

With Army, he won 102 titles and notably coached a young Mike Krzyzewski, who later became the head coach at Duke University and the winningest head coach in college basketball history.

Greatest Is Gone

After spending seven years at Army, Bob Knight moved on to Indiana University, where he coached for nearly three decades. He guided the team to five Final Fours and three national championship games, winning all three titles.

The Hoosiers won against Michigan in 1976, North Carolina in 1981, and Syracuse in 1987 under Knight's leadership.

Throughout his tenure, Knight became as renowned for his temper as he was for his success. He notably threw a plastic chair across the court during a game against Purdue, an incident that became a legendary moment in college basketball history.

The chair-throwing incident became a recurring joke for Knight, who humorously remarked that he threw the chair to provide seating for an old lady on the opposite sideline.

However, Knight's temper led to significant controversy. In 2000, CNN Sports Illustrated aired a story in which former player Neil Reed claimed that Knight had choked him during a 1997 practice.

Knight denied the allegations initially, but the network later released footage that appeared to show Knight placing his hands on Reed's neck.

Indiana University president Myles Brand maintained a 'zero tolerance' policy regarding Bob Knight's behavior. When an incident arose where Knight grabbed a student by the arm, Brand requested Knight to resign. When Knight refused, Brand fired him.

The aftermath of Knight's ouster led to significant backlash from Indiana students and alumni. Effigies of Brand were burned, and the incident received extensive round-the-clock coverage in the national media.

Following his departure from Indiana, Knight took a one-year hiatus from coaching before joining Texas Tech in 2001. He continued coaching there until his official retirement in 2008.

In addition to his distinguished career in college basketball, Knight coached Team USA at the 1984 Summer Olympics, leading the team to win the gold medal.

Knight was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991. His 902 career wins place him fourth in the men's game all-time, following coaches like Mike Krzyzewski, former Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, and former Kansas and North Carolina coach Roy Williams.