Who is Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's First Lady?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had stated that he is Russia's target number 1, in what he noted was Putin's effort to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying its leader. Zelensky, who refused to leave Kyiv despite the risks, said that his family was marked 'target No. 2' by the Russians following him. The proclamation drew attention to the plight of Zelensky's family and his wife Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine along with their two children Aleksandra and Cyril.

Zelensky's wife, who studied architecture at the Faculty of Civil Engineering at Kryvyi Rih National University, is a scriptwriter by profession prior to becoming the first lady of Ukraine on May 20, 2019. Zelenska and now Ukraine President Zelensky had tied the knot on September 6, 2003, after dating for eight years.

Zelenska also decided to support her husband and stand by his side during the war. Both President Zelensky and his wife, 44, have caught international attention with their role in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, which has been dubbed nothing less than World War 3.

They have become the global faces of Ukraine's resistance against Putin with their picture-perfect family providing a sharp contrast to what Russian President Vladimir Putin's life is like. While there is no formal office Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, has still managed to carve out a role as the war progressed in Ukraine.

Amidst the critical situation in Ukraine, the wife of President Zelensky has started a channel on Telegram to help people deal with the crisis and find ways to survive the deadly war. Zelenska, who is quite active on social media platforms, shared the news saying, "How to act and live during war time? These days, we all have many questions. I would like to help as much as I can. So I am starting a special Telegram channel with verified answers".

She has also shared verified government information on Telegram and video messages on Instagram to help her fellow Ukrainians.

In one of her video messages on Instagram, Zelenska said that the First Ladies from across the globe are asking her how they contribute to help Ukraine. Responding to their question in the video, Ukraine's first lady said, "My answer is - tell the truth to the world! Speak up! What is happening in Ukraine is not a 'special military operation', as Putin says, but a full-scale war, where the aggressor is the Russian Federation".