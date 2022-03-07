Russia-Ukraine War: 20,000 Foreigners Volunteer to Fight Russia, Says Ukraine's Foreign Minister

After Ukraine launched a website for recruiting foreigners to fight against Russians in the ongoing war, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba has revealed that 20,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight on behalf of Ukrainians against Russian troops. A tweet shared by The Kyiv Independent, read, "20,000 foreigners volunteer to fight Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the foreigners from 52 countries have applied to join Ukraine's military."

On Saturday, Ukraine announced that it has launched a website inviting applications from foreigners willing to defend Ukraine against the Russians. According to the website, anyone except Russians are allowed to fight for the war torn country. Millions of refugees have already fled the country amid the deadly Ukraine-Russia crisis, which is dubbed as World War 3.

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 11th day, Kuleba tweeted that eight Russian cruise missiles have hit Vinnytsia, a large city far from the frontline today, March 6, 2022. "Putin continues his cowardly & barbaric missile strikes, air bombardment of civilians. Help us close the sky and save lives! Provide air and missile defense, combat aircraft! Stop Russian terrorism!" the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said.

On Saturday, Ukraine claimed that over 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the ongoing war and over 1,850 units of military equipment (light and heavy), including fighter planes and helicopters, have been destroyed by its military since Putin's army launched an attack on Feb. 24. Despite that Russia is not showing any sign of easing the attack on its neighboring country Ukraine.

While incoming reports suggest that over 1,000 people have been detained in Russia for protesting against war in Ukraine, Putin stated that Russia is ready to negotiate after "all known Russian demands are met," according to The Kyiv Independent.