Russia Says Ukraine President Zelensky Left Country and Took Refuge in Poland; Kyiv Refutes Claim

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has left the capital city of Kyiv and has taken refuge in Poland, reported Sputnik. "Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lviv. He's now in Poland," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel. A city in western Ukraine, Lviv is around 70 kilometers from the border of Poland.

Verkhovna Rada is the sole body of legislative power in Ukraine composed of 450 deputies. The Verkhovna Rada meets in the Verkhovna Rada building in the capital city of Kyiv. Previously, reports had emerged that President Zelensky left Kyiv earlier this week but the Ukrainian head of state refuted those by posting video messages from Kyiv along with other government officials including the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian parliament refuted Russia's claim that president Zelensky left the Ukrainian capital. Russian state media Russia Today reported that Ukrainian parliament claims 'President Zelensky remains in Kyiv after reports earlier he'd left for Poland.'

President Zelensky Survived Three Assassination Attempts

Meanwhile, a media report claimed that president Zelensky survived at least three assassination attempts ever since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. The US offered asylum to the Ukrainian president last week, which he turned down saying he needs 'ammunition, not a ride.' "The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride," he said at the time.

'Paris is Ready to Help Zelensky'

Not only the US, but many other western Countries expressed concern regarding the Ukrainian president's safety. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said 'Paris was ready to help him [Zelensky] if necessary,' reported Sputnik.

Second Round of 'Peace Talks'

On the other hand, after the second round of talks concluded between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that there are no indications of either of the countries signing any formal documents.

"The second round of negotiations took place yesterday. Now it is up to these negotiations. It is an opportunity for the delegations to convey to each other all the elements of positions without unnecessary intermediaries. Elements of our position have been brought to the attention of the Ukrainian side," Peskov said in a statement, according to CNN.