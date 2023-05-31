Who Is Noor Alfallah? Al Pacino's Pregnant Lover Is Glamorous Film Producer Who Had Earlier Dated Mick Jagger and Billionaire Nicholas Berggruen

Al Pacino is set to become a dad again. The 82-year-old actor is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, just weeks after Robert De Niro, 79, announced that he has welcomed a newborn. Representatives for The Godfather star confirmed that his glamorous film producer girlfriend, Alfallah, is eight months pregnant.

Al Pacino already has a daughter named Julie who is 33 years old and a son named Anton who is 22 years old with Beverly D'Angelo. However, this appears to be Alfallah's first child. Al Pacino and Alfallah have been in the news for more than a year since they first started dating. So, who is Noor Alfallah?

Together Forever

The age-diverse couple started dating in April 2022, and at the time, a source told Page Six that Alfallah "mostly dates very rich older men." With just a month away from becoming a mother for the first time, Alfallah seems to have found true love in Al Pacino.

According to a DailyMail.com report, She had an extraordinary upbringing in Beverly Hills and has had high-profile romances, which include a tryst with 79-year-old rock legend Mick Jagger.

The socialite dated the Rolling Stones frontman in 2017 when Jagger was 74 and she was only 22. After their relationship ended, Alfallah talked about how she felt about their age gap, acknowledging that many "people made comments," but adamantly stating that it "didn't matter to her."

"Our ages didn't matter to me," Alfallah told Hello. "The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

After her relationship with Jagger ended in 2019, Alfallah was linked to actor and director Clint Eastwood, 91. However, she said at that time that the two were merely close family friends, the outlet reported.

In 2018, Alfallah dated philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, a 61-year-old billionaire.

In the same year, she was also seen out on multiple dates with Hostel filmmaker Eli Roth, 51.

Alfallah grew up elite Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles and attended the UCLA School of Film and Television before landing a job as a producer.

She is the oldest of four children and was brought up by her American mother Alana and her Kuwaiti father Falah, the outlet reported.

Both of their social media accounts are set to private, and her father is listed as the president of a company called Q8 Capital Inc. on his LinkedIn page.

Finding True Love

Alfallah, presently, is working as the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony and is simultaneously developing two feature films with Obst. The VP reportedly agreed to produce pods with Imagine Entertainment head Brian Grazer in 2021, along with her sister Remi.

Her younger sister Remi garnered media attention when she was linked to Prince Jackson, the late singer Michael Jackson.

They reportedly started dating while they were both students at the ultra-exclusive Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California, and were frequently spotted on dates in and around Los Angeles at the time.

According to a 2013 New York Post report, Alfallah's family's wealth was "estimated to be in the high nine figures."

Alfallah has amassed an amazing group of high-profile friends over the years, including Grazer, 70, and his wife Veronica, with whom she frequently shares pictures on Instagram.

She frequently brags to her 17,000 followers about her opulent jet-set lifestyle. She shared photos of herself taking vacations in a variety of opulent locations last year, including Cap d'Antibes, France, where she stayed at fashion designer Jean Pigozzi's private estate.

In other photos, she can be seen posing alongside some of her famous friends, including Sienna Miller, TimothÃ©e Chalamet, and Kelly Rutherford.

Alfallah is frequently seen partying at glamorous hotspots and dining at popular sushi restaurants, like Nobu, which the Kardashians frequently frequent.

Despite her many romances over the years, multiple sources told Page Six that Alfallah has been serious with Al Pacino and the couple had been quietly dating since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men ... She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well," a source told the outlet. "The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father."

"She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money."