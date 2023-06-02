Al Pacino Demanded DNA Test to Prove He Was Father of Noor Alfallah's Baby? Learned About Child's Impending Arrival Only Two Months Ago?

Al Pacino, 83, shocked the world this week after he announced that his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah was eight months pregnant. This is the fourth time Al Pacino will become a father, while Alfallah, who is not even 30 is expecting her first child. However, fresh reports claim that all wasn't so well between Al Pacino and Alfallah till some time back.

The circumstances of the pregnancy are now shrouded in mystery with new reports surfacing that the actor had demanded a pre-natal DNA test because he refused to accept that he could "impregnate anybody," only learned of the baby's impending arrival two months ago, and thought his relationship with Noor was "long over."

Doubting His Girlfriend and Himself

This comes after a source close to the couple told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that Al Pacino "could not be happier" about the pregnancy, that he had not been kept in the dark about the child for 11 weeks, and that the two were "very much in love."

They also refuted claims that Noor is a "gold digger" given that she has always dated rich men across the world and insisted that she has been desiring a child for many years.

However, fresh reports claim something else. According to a TMZ report, the Scent of a Woman actor did not initially believe the child was his and was not ready to accept the truth.

This was primarily because of his medical conditions that would "commonly prevent a man from impregnating a woman."

Moreover, it also claimed that Al Pacino learned about the pregnancy when Alfallah was already six months pregnant and was initially 'shocked' at the revelation. Unable to accept the truth, Al Pacino demanded a paternity test.

Alfallah reportedly consented to the DNA test that proved Pacino is the child's father.

The relationship between Al Pacino and Alfallah came under even more scrutiny when it was claimed the actor believed that the relationship was over a "long time ago."

According to sources who spoke to Showbiz411, Al Pacino was "hoodwinked" by Noor and that she also knew that the actor didn't want any more children because they don't get along and their relationship is a shambles.

They claimed that throughout the first 11 weeks of the pregnancy, Alfallah kept Pacino in the dark.

Complicated Romance

Noor is said to have grown closer to Al Pacino after developing close friendships with the actor's daughter Olivia, 22, whose mother is actress Beverly D'Angelo. The news of the actor's pregnancy was first confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday.

Pacino and Alfallah have been said to be dating Since April 2022. Last month, they were spotted together at the posh Los Angeles restaurant E Baldi.

The Scarface actor has already fathered three children with two different women: twins Olivia and Anton James Pacino, who are 22 years old, and Julie Pacino, 33, whom he shares with Jan Tarrant.

The announcement of the pregnancy comes in the same month the actor's longtime friend Robert De Niro, 79, welcomed his seventh child with partner Tiffany Chen.

This comes as it was reported by Page Six that Alfallah "mostly dates very rich older men."

According to a DailyMail.com report, she had an extraordinary upbringing in Beverly Hills and has had high-profile romances, which include a tryst with 79-year-old rock legend Mick Jagger.

The socialite dated the Rolling Stones frontman in 2017 when Jagger was 74 and she was only 22. After their relationship ended, Alfallah talked about how she felt about their age gap, acknowledging that many "people made comments," but adamantly stating that it "didn't matter to her."

"Our ages didn't matter to me," Alfallah told Hello. "The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

After her relationship with Jagger ended in 2019, Alfallah was linked to actor and director Clint Eastwood, 91. However, she said at that time that the two were merely close family friends, the outlet reported.

In 2018, Alfallah dated philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, a 61-year-old billionaire.

In the same year, she was also seen out on multiple dates with Hostel filmmaker Eli Roth, 51.

Alfallah grew up elite Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles and attended the UCLA School of Film and Television before landing a job as a producer.

She is the oldest of four children and was brought up by her American mother Alana and her Kuwaiti father Falah, the outlet reported.

Alfallah, presently, is working as the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony and is simultaneously developing two feature films with Obst. The VP reportedly agreed to produce pods with Imagine Entertainment head Brian Grazer in 2021, along with her sister Remi.

According to a 2013 New York Post report, Alfallah's family's wealth was "estimated to be in the high nine figures."

Alfallah has amassed an amazing group of high-profile friends over the years, including Grazer, 70, and his wife Veronica, with whom she frequently shares pictures on Instagram.

She frequently brags to her 17,000 followers about her opulent jet-set lifestyle. She shared photos of herself taking vacations in a variety of opulent locations last year, including Cap d'Antibes, France, where she stayed at fashion designer Jean Pigozzi's private estate.

Despite her many romances over the years, multiple sources told Page Six that Alfallah has been serious with Al Pacino and the couple had been quietly dating since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men ... She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well," a source told the outlet. "The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father."

"She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money."