Nikole Mitchell, a 36-year-old and a mother of three, was brought up in a strict Baptist family with strong, stereotypical gender roles. Nikole was taught to be reserved and sweet and lead a life obeying the rules of the church, however, the stunner had something else in her mind. "From a young age, I had fantasised about being a stripper," Nikole Mitchell told The New York Post. Well, the pastor-turned-stripper is now entertaining people through Onlyfans, the adult-content platform.

According to Nikole, the patriarchy has taught her that she doesn't belong in positions of power. Her job was to play and stay small. She said: "Churches taught me that women don't belong in the pulpit. My job was to serve behind the scenes. Religion taught me to settle for crumbs & to not ask for more. My job was to sacrifice myself & put myself last."

In her message, the pastor-turned-stripper said that after landing in the ER twice after 33 years of her pastoral life, she knew she had to change something and figure out her worth once and for all. She wrote in an Instagram post: "When you try to convince a star to not shine, you give it a death sentence." Nikole said that wanted to do what she loves and have the freedom to express herself fully. In order to control her own life and become a leader, Nikole chose to become a model cum stripper. She said, "I learned to stop giving my power away and gave myself my own damn leadership position."

Nikole said that she learned she wasn't born to be behind the scenes but shine like the star she was born to be. According to Nikole, giving priority to her own life has allowed her to help more people and make a bigger difference in society.

