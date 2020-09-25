British YouTube sensation Lauren Alexis is leaving no stone unturned in making heads turn on her social media accounts with her scandalous posts. The diva, in an attempt to create a buzz on the internet, has shared a sizzling picture in which she is seen rocking a sultry white outfit. Lauren Alexis, who is better known for her YouTube and Onlyfans videos is one of the most prominent models, who has more than a million followers on Instagram alone.

The 21-year-old modelling sensation unlike other models loves to entertain her fans with lifestyle videos. She seems to be a stunner, who knows what the young generations of the 20th century is likely to follow on the internet.

In the new Instagram update, Lauren flaunted her perky butts while posing on top of a bed with an all-white background for the snapshot. The hot photo, which has Lauren flaunting her derriere has garnered much attention from fans worldwide and managing to rack up above 94,000 views and likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Apart from sizzling in sultry outfits and updating her fans with her day to day activities, Lauren makes headlines for her flawless beauty. Lauren Alexis likes to interact with her fans through her official account. The diva's captions on every post are often linked to what her fans would like.

Lauren Alexis' Personal Life

Recently, in one of her Instagram posts, Lauren was seen sporting a hot neon bikini swimsuit that left fans drooling on the internet. While in another, she flaunted her nips in a sexy crop top paired with a white mini skirt. The eye-popping photo garnered many likes and was even shared by her fans on different social media platforms.

The famous YouTuber has been secretive about her private life but reports suggest that she had earlier dated Jamie, who was her partner in making videos and posting challenges on YouTube. Reportedly, the diva's net worth is about $100,000 – $1M and she's currently single.

Here's the latest Instagram photo of Lauren Alexis that has taken the internet by storm: