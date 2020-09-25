Well, it's good news for the Royal family fans as another little prince or princess is set to join the Royal club soon. Princess Eugenie, who tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in 2018 is finally going to become a mother. The royal couple is expecting their first baby together, according to a statement released by the Buckingham Palace.

Princess Eugenie also confirmed her pregnancy and shared the good news with her friends and fans through her official Instagram account saying, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." She posted a picture in which she is seen holding a fluffy and cute pair of polar bear slippers along with the caption.

Well, this is just the required moment of celebration for the royal couple and Buckingham Palace amidst the ongoing pandemic. This newborn baby will be the first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, while the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip as Archie Mountbatten Windsor, the child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle born in May last year is the eighth in the line.

In its statement, the Buckingham palace said, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021." It also shared that The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are overjoyed with the news of Princess Eugenie's pregnancy.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Marriage

The Royal couple, who is due in early 2021 walked down the aisle promising life together with their union at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018. Reportedly, the couple met one another while vacationing in Switzerland. During a pre-wedding interview, Eugenie revealed that they immediately connected in their first meeting and she even questioned Brooksbank's fashion choices.

