Who Is Nicola Cavanis? Mats Hummels's New Girlfriend Steals the Show Despite Manchester City midfielder Rodri Winning the Ballon d'Or

Although Manchester City star Rodri won the Ballon d'OrFormer, it was German international Mats Hummels' new girlfriend who stole the show in Paris on Monday. Hummels made his relationship with girlfriend Nicola Cavanis public as the two attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

Hummels, 35, and Cavanis, 25, arrived together at the Theatre du Chatelet in the French capital. The footballer donned a black tuxedo, while Cavanis looked stunning in a figure-hugging dress. The couple arrived arm-in-arm and also posed for photos on the red carpet before the annual event. According to the German newspaper Bild, this was their first public appearance together following recent reports about their relationship.

Introducing the Stunner

Hummels was previously married to Cathy Fischer, whom he married in June 2015. However, they split in November 2022. Rumors of his relationship with Cavanis surfaced earlier this year, with the model seen accompanying family members traveling ahead of the Champions League final in London.

The match marked Hummels' final appearance for Borussia Dortmund, ending in a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid. The seasoned defender moved to Serie A club Roma this summer on a free transfer.

Hummels had a nightmare debut for Roma on Sunday, scoring an own goal in a 5-1 loss to Fiorentina.

Cavanis, who is ten years younger than Hummels, has tasted success as a model for various brands. She gained recognition after becoming the face of a Nivea campaign in February 2021.

Cavanis previously shared that she began modeling at 15 and signed with an agency two years later after finishing school.

Besides Nivea, Cavanis has worked with brands like Puma, Victoria's Secret, MCM, New Yorker, and Tchibo. She is signed with both Munich Models and Wilhelmina, and she has amassed 1.9 million followers on Instagram and 500,000 on TikTok.

Star in Her Own Right

A TikTok video of her trying to make a basketball shot went viral last year, garnering over 14 million views. The Munich native is a fan of Augsburg and helped showcase the Bundesliga team's new kit earlier this year.

She was also photographed playing tennis to promote the Boss Open in 2023.

Cavanis, who has her own YouTube channel, mentioned to The Forum that she aims to use her platform to advocate for fitness. "In the future, I would like to focus more on fitness and pass on my knowledge of workouts and nutrition," she said.

"I think it's important that people are encouraged to exercise, and I think it's good that social networks encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle. In moderation, of course, because extremes are never good."

Although she was trained as an insurance and finance clerk, Cavanis said that she initially aspired to become a midwife before her modeling career began to flourish.