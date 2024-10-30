Ava Louise: OnlyFans Model Flashes Elon Musk at Trump's Maddison Square Rally Days after Flashing the Philly Portal

OnlyFans model Ava Louise is back in the spotlight after repeatedly flashing her breasts to Elon Musk during Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden. The 26-year-old from New Jersey had previously gained attention for flashing her boobs at the Times Square Portal and another Trump rally in the U.S.

Ava claims to have received death threats due to her actions, emphasizing her message that "boobs are harmless." Following her initial stunt at the Philadelphia portal on October 25, Ava shocked crowds once more at a Trump rally on October 27, this time hoping to capture the attention of the SpaceX CEO, who was there to support the former President.

Flashing at Musk

"I was at the Madison Square Garden rally," Ava told NeedToKnow. "He's the richest man in the world and that's hot. He saw me and smirked right at me."

"Elon then walked out. But I didn't even get kicked out!" she continued. Ava described her actions as a form of political performance, the Daily Mail reported.

"Since this was a Trump rally, it's part of my 'Tits for Trump' fundraising campaign," Ava said. "Hopefully with the money I donate and all the money Elon is giving we can get Trump in the White House."

Ava also posted a video clip on her Instagram story where she flashes the portal, the outlet reported.

In the video, she's seen wearing blue jeans, a small white top, and a red Trump hat. She smiles at the camera, lifts her top, and jumps up and down, while Musk glances her way before continuing with his speech.

"The rally attendees loved it," Ava said. "I feel like I really represented America in the best way. Honestly, boobs are harmless. And everyone loves them."

Courting Controversy

In August, the OnlyFans model revealed that she had sex on her father's grave. Speaking with NeedToKnow, the OnlyFans model said: "Being fatherless has led me to my job, so I thought the irony made for a beautiful piece of art.

"I feel like what I created really spoke to the trauma women as a collective feel with male and father figure abandonment. And the actions we take in order to heal that wound."

Ava, from New Jersey, USA, committed the explicit act on August 11. She posted two photos on her Instagram, where she stands by the grave lifting her skirt, gathering over a thousand likes.

The caption read: "You're not gunna believe the video I made on my dads grave," sparking outrage with her followers.

Although the New York to Dublin portal has since reopened, the model insists the temporary closure wasn't solely due to her actions. "Being topless in NYC is legal. The people all around the portal at the time had a great reaction and were very encouraging – full of laughter. I just wanted my boobs to be international," Ava said.