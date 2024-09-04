Linda Sun and Chris Hu: Report Reveals Couple's Lavish Lifestyle as Chinese Agents

Hours after Linda Sun, former aide of aide for Gov. Kathy Hochul and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and her husband were arrested, details about the couple's lavish lifestyle have emerged. Sun and her husband Chris Hu have been charged with conspiring on behalf of the Chinese government.

Sun Boasted of Making Governor's Office a Chinese Mouthpiece

During a 30-minute arraignment hearing in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday afternoon, Sun and Hu, both entered not guilty pleas to a range of charges, including violations and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling, and money laundering.

They were each granted bail—$1.5 million and $500,000 respectively. However, their travel has been restricted to New York City, Long Island, Maine, and New Hampshire while the case is ongoing.

New York Post reported that the 64-page indictment describes the way Sun used her high-ranking position to use the governor's office as a mouthpiece for the People's Republic of China and Chinese Community Party.

"The defendant Linda Sun received substantial economic and other benefits from representatives of the PRC government and the CCP, including the facilitation of millions of dollars in transactions for the PRC-based business activities of Sun's husband, the defendant Chris Hu," the indictment reads in part.

According to documents, Sun repeatedly boasted to Chinese consulate officials about successfully preventing Cuomo and Hochul from engaging with Taiwan or even publicly acknowledging it. This included during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when Taiwan sent 200,000 essential masks to New York.

Lavish Lifestyle

The outlet also reported that the feds had alleged that the couple have received millions in illicit kickbacks, which they allegedly laundered to purchase a $4.1 million mansion in Manhasset, a $2 million luxury condo in Honolulu, and a collection of high-end cars, including a 2024 Ferrari Roma.

Furthermore, it was also disclosed that Nanjing-style salted ducks, prepared by the personal chef for "PRC Official 1", believed to be Huang Ping, the Chinese Consul General in New York, were sent to Sun's parent's house. It happened multiple times during 2021 and 2022.

According to the indictment, Sun, her family, and Hu obtained premium concert tickets, including for the Chinese National Traditional Orchestra performance at Carnegie Hall in December 2015. They also received six tickets to the Guangzhou Ballet at Lincoln Center on August 17, 2019. Additionally, the indictment alleges that Chinese officials provided Sun with six VIP suite tickets to an unspecified sporting event in August 2022.

Other benefits reportedly included sponsored travel to China, where they stayed in a presidential hotel suite previously occupied by First Lady Michelle Obama during her visit to Beijing, as well as a job placement for one of Sun's cousins.