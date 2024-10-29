Playboy Model Precious Muir, Who Frequently Attended 'White Parties,' Claims Justin Bieber's Parents Failed to Protect Him from Diddy's Influence

Former Playboy model Precious Muir recently expressed concerns about Justin Bieber's early connections with hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. Amid Diddy's recent legal troubles, including sexual assault allegations and sex trafficking charges, Muir reflected on Bieber's time around the music icon and questioned if he was truly safeguarded in those formative years.

Diddy, who mentored a 15-year-old Bieber as he rose to fame, connected with the young singer through Usher, another artist he worked with closely. While neither Bieber nor Usher are linked to the legal claims against Diddy, Muir's comments to The Mirror US have sparked new conversations about the impact of young stars associating with industry veterans facing such controversies.

Muir, recalling her attendance at Diddy's infamous gatherings, said, "Justin should have been protected from those influences." She noted the presence of other young people at these parties, which included Diddy's signature "White Parties," where she believes minors were sometimes left unsupervised. She emphasized, "Parents should have been there. No child should be left alone around someone like that without proper guardianship."

Diddy's arrest in September on sex trafficking charges brought renewed scrutiny to his relationships with young stars. He has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty, maintaining his innocence amid growing public curiosity. Although Bieber has not commented on the situation, the focus on his early interactions with Diddy has fueled speculation over the industry's responsibility in guiding young talent.

Reflecting on Justin's introduction to the spotlight, Muir voiced her belief that parents or guardians should be more involved in the lives of child stars. "You get young stars who grow up in this industry and become unbalanced as adults because they didn't have a strong support system when they were younger," she stated. She suggested that a trusted adult should have been present to ensure Bieber's welfare, whether it was a parent, a manager, or a guardian.

Muir further described Diddy's influence as concerning, explaining, "Nobody around Diddy is going to say, 'No, you can't do that.'" She suggested that the rapper's inner circle rarely intervenes in his activities, leaving young artists without sufficient protection. Recalling stories about the so-called "Flavor Camp," a term used by Usher to describe a similar mentorship experience with Diddy, she questioned why any parent would drop off their child at these gatherings unsupervised.

The Mirror US reported Muir's confusion about the choices some parents made, comparing Diddy's events to a "camp" where young people might be swayed into situations they hadn't anticipated. Although Muir did not accuse Diddy of misconduct toward Bieber, she highlighted the broader risks young stars face in unsupervised environments. "He's very persuasive," she noted, warning of the need for protective oversight around influential figures like Diddy.

In her view, the risks are high for young artists who enter the industry without a solid support system. Muir expressed, "If parents can't be there, someone trustworthy has to step in." She underscored the long-term effects that early fame and inadequate supervision can have on children, with some never fully adapting to adult life after exposure to intense industry pressure.

Despite her serious concerns, Muir reiterated that Diddy's legal challenges don't implicate Bieber. Yet her words underscore the importance of safeguarding young artists from powerful influences as they navigate fame.