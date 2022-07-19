Who Is the Mystery Woman With Tristan Thompson? NBA Star Spotted Holding Hand of Brunette after Partying Hard in Greece [VIDEO]

Triston Thomson was spotted with a mystery woman on Sunday morning as he continued his vacation in Mykonos, Greece. Following a night of revelry at a nightclub, the 31-year-old NBA star was spotted holding hands with the stunning brunette as they roamed the streets around 5 in the morning.

Thompson's outing comes just days after it was revealed that he and KhloÃ© Kardashian, 38, are going to have a child via surrogacy. The exes also share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. However, it seems Thompson in the meantime has found a new companion in his life, at least to hang out with.

New Lady in His Life

The photo of Thompson and the mystery lady was obtained by TMZ but it doesn't clearly show the mystery woman's face. In the photo, Thompson and the woman are seen holding hands around 5 am after a night out in Mykonos. Thompson is seen dressed in a floral shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers.

According to TMZ, the pro basketball star was partying at a club named Bonbonniere just before that and may have met his mystery woman there. The female companion, whose face cannot be seen clearly, showed off her stellar figure in a form-fitting orange dress and black sandals.

Thompson was also seen in Greece on Friday enjoying the sunshine and eating lunch before going to the same club to party the night away while being surrounded by multiple women and smoking hookah.

Thompson's outing comes just days just after it was made public that he and KhloÃ© Kardashian are expecting a child via surrogacy.

Carefree Thompson

Thompson also has a five-year-old son named Prince with his ex-model Jordan Craig, a six-month-old son named Theo Thompson with fitness model Maralee Nichols, and a four-year-old daughter named True with Khloe.

According to a statement to People from Khloe's spokeswoman on Wednesday, she conceived in November and the baby will be delivered via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. KhloÃ© is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that KhloÃ© can focus on her family," the statement read.

Additionally, a source informed People that despite the couple's expecting their second child together, "KhloÃ© and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

However, what shocked everyone is that Khloe fell pregnant just one month before learning that Thompson was expecting a son with another woman, after an illicit hotel hook-up with fitness model Maralee Nichols in December 2021. This resulted in the Khloe and Thompson splitting.

Thompson was embroiled in a paternity scandal a few months back after it was revealed that Nichols was expecting their child. They had conceived the child in March 2021 when Thompson was still dating the baby's mother Khloe.

Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo Thompson, on December 1, despite Thompson openly denying paternity. The Chicago Bulls player didn't disclose to being Theo's father until January 2022. Additionally, he used the occasion to publicly apologize to Khloe for his ongoing philandering.

However, Thompson is now again going to become a father but hasn't reunited with Khloe. Meanwhile, he has been spotted with a mystery lady in Greece.

Khloe reportedly said she wants to keep her ex-boyfriend close by as they welcome their second child in the hopes that he will support her efforts to co-parent the child as much as possible, much like he did with their daughter True.

According to the insider, the Good American designer does not consider herself to be a "single parent," and she wants the sportsman to be there for her and the new child whenever they need him.