How Many Times Has Tristan Thompson Cheated Khloe Kardashian? NBA Star Admits He Fathered Maralee Nichols' Child

Tristan Thompson has admitted that he has father a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. However, all this happened only after a paternity test. Thompson had earlier denied the claim. Following the revelation, the Sacramento Kings basketball start also posted an apology to his other baby mama Kardashian.

The NBA player shares a 3-year-old daughter with Kardashian. The paternity battle was going on for months after Nichols filed a lawsuit against Thompson. However, this isn't the first time that Thompson has cheated on Kardashian while being in a relationship.

Finally Caught

On Monday, Thompson took to his Instagram stories confirming that he is the father of a child with Nichols and apologized to Kardashian. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson, 30, wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly."

He then wrote a message for Khloe and added, "You don't deserve this." This was in a second slide, where he acknowledged how his relationship with Nichols, 31, hurt Kardashian, 37, whom he was still dating when his newborn was conceived.

"KhloÃ©, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Perennial Cheater

This is the first time the Sacramento Kings player has publicly acknowledged he's now a father of three. Besides his newborn son and three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, he also shares a five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

However, this isn't the first time Thompson had cheated on Kardashian, whom he first started dating in 2016. Kardashian and Thompson have had an on and off relationship since he was caught cheating on her for the first time in 2018. She was pregnant with her first daughter, True, at the time.

Amid the NBA player's cheating allegations, Kardashian and Thompson continued to co-parent their daughter True Thompson but things came to a halt last year. Kardashian and Thompson parted ways in the summer of 2020 following comments made by Sydney Chase who claimed that she and Thompson had an intimate moment after he had reunited with Khloe.

Thompson's cheating history doesn't end there. The 30-year-old athlete was also spotted with Instagram model Lani Blair during Kardashian's pregnancy. Thompson was spotted stepping out of a Four Seasons hotel along with Blair. According to Page Six the explicit dancer and model spent four hours inside the hotel with Thompson, prior to leaving in a different outfit.

Then it was Jordyn Woods. In 2019, Thompson appeared to have cheated on Kardashian again with Kylie Jenner's best friend and social media influencer Jordyn Woods. Woods, 37, has since admitted to kissing the basketball player at a party in LA.

It was also reported by sources close to Kardashian that True has been her priority and that she wants to remain cordial with Thompson for her daughter.

Nichols is just the latest addition to the list. The fitness model gave birth to a son on December 1 and claimed the child had been conceived while celebrating the NBA pro's birthday in Houston in March 2021, a claim Thompson denied but finally had to admit on Monday.