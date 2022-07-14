Khloe Kardashian Expecting Another Baby with Tristan Thompson Via Surrogacy, 7 Months After NBA Star Had Son With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly set to welcome a second child with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate. The child was conceived in November, according to a statement from a Kardashian representative and will be born soon. The couple shares a four-year-old daughter True.

Despite having a second kid together, a source informed Page Six that Kardashian and Thompson are not back together and have not spoken since December other than to discuss co-parenting issues. It is not known why Khloe decided to have the baby even after splitting with Thompson. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the baby's birth is "imminent."

Mom Again?

Several sources with firsthand knowledge told TMZ that a surrogate will be used to deliver the child. The birth is reportedly coming soon, in a few days. According to a different report, the child may have already been born in the last day or so.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. KhloÃ© is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," a rep for Kardashian tells Page Six. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Multiple sources added that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed that Thompson, 31, was having a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols in December 2021. This resulted in the couple splitting.

Strange Relationship

Thompson was embroiled in a paternity scandal a few months back after it was revealed that Nichols was expecting their child. They had conceived the child in March 2021 when Thompson was still dating the baby's mother Khloe.

Kardashian told USA Today in April was the most painful moment to film for the family's latest reality series "The Kardashians" on Hulu. "That was hard," she said, while seated beside sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner.

"I think that was hard for me too," Kim added, explaining that she called her sister about the news while filming a workout.

Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo Thompson, on December 1, despite Thompson openly denying paternity. The Chicago Bulls player didn't disclose to being Theo's father until January 2022. Additionally, he used the occasion to publicly apologize to Khloe for his ongoing philandering.

"KhloÃ© and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, KhloÃ© was just like, 'I'm going to be doing it by myself,'" an insider told Page Six, while another added that Khloe has been publicly discussing the pregnancy with friends since before Christmas.

In addition, Thompson and his ex-model Jordan Craig -- who was expecting their son Prince at the time he started seeing Khloe in 2016 -- share a five-year-old son named Prince. Over the years, Thompson and Khloe's relationship has been turbulent, and the athlete has repeatedly cheated on the reality star.

In 2018, it was revealed that Thompson had an affair with Lani Blair, a strip club worker from New York City, while Khloe was still pregnant. True was born to them on April 14, 2018.

Other media publications at the time said there were more women involved, but despite the infidelity scandal, Khloe stood by Thompson until their separation in February 2019. Thompson also kissed Jordyn Woods, after a house party in February 2019, which led to his second infidelity scandal.