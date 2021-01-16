Cindy Falco-DiCorrado, a white supremacist and staunch Trump supporter, accused a black cop of stealing her purse after being asked to leave Einstein Bros. Bagels over her refusal to wear a mask. DiCorrado was later arrested and charged for trespassing and resisting arrest without violence.

Despite the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in United States, the country seems to have an increase in the cases pertaining to the fatal virus. There are over 23.4 million people infected with coronavirus and more than 385,000 deaths, since its outbreak in December, 2019.

DiCorrado Accuses Police Department of Being Ignorant of the Constitutional Rights

The video which was posted on multiple social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter has been viewed million of times within hours. The 61-year-old dressed in animal print dress, is seen arguing with customers and staff at the Einstein Bros. Bagels for refusing to wear a mask, before the cop steps in.

Accusing a black cop of violating her rights and constitution, the 61-year-old is heard shouting, "Get your hands off of me. You are kidnapping me. You don't have the right. I have done nothing wrong and I am not a criminal.

Insisting that it is a violation of her 'personhood' DiCorrado tells the officer that she has her first amendment right. "Look at this. He has no right to kidnap me. This is because the police department are ignorant of the constitutional rights. This is why this man has his hand on me and is on my personhood. I have the right to protect my personhood," she is heard.

As the cop holds on to the strap of DiCorrado' bag hanging on her arm, she snaps saying, "Hey don't steal my purse. Stop stealing my purse." It is at this point that another cop steps in and drags DiCorrado out of the outlet.

DiCorrado Terms it "Unbelievable Horrific Experience"

Speaking to Sun Sentinel, Tom Johnson, corporate spokesman for Einstein Bros. Bagels, said that the health and safety of employees and customers is the key concern when it comes to mask-wearing. "Our locations are marked with clearly posted signs requiring customers to wear masks while in our bakeries," Johnson said. "Customers that are unable to do [that] are able to order their food ahead using our app or delivery through Doordash."

Stating that Falco-DiCorrado spent the night in jail and was released Friday afternoon, the outlet quoted her expressing surprise at being arrested over refusal to wear mask. "It was an unbelievable horrific experience," she said, adding that she had "no idea" she could get arrested.

It isn't the first time when DiCorrado has been involved in a controversy. A former member of County's Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board, DiCorrado, was forced to resign after she told black residents that they were lucky to have brought over as slaves. "You're lucky we brought you over as slaves, or else you'd be deported too," she said during a meeting in December 2017.