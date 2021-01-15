Days after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was accused of aiding the rioters by live-tweeting the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Capitol insurrection, she has been engulfed with another conspiracy involving the infamous 'Bullhorn Lady.' Conspiracy theorists are hinting at the possibility of 'Bullhorn Lady' being Boebart's mother, Shawna Bentz.

The 'Bullhorn Lady' became a sensation after she was caught giving instructions and detailing the floor plan of the Capitol building to a group of attackers gathered inside a room. The recent video strengthened the speculation that Capitol siege was coordinated.

"I've Been in the Other Room" Bullhorn Lady

In the viral video a man is heard asking "What's the floor plan?" A few moments later, a woman in a pink hat and sunglasses, dubbed as 'Bullhorn Lady', is seen instructing the attackers.

"Hey guys, I've been in the other room. In the other room on the other side of this door right here where you are standing, there is a glass that somebody, if it's broken, you can drop down into a room underneath it," she said.

"There's also two doors in the other room. One in the rear, and one to the right as you go in. So people should probably coordinate together if you're going to take this building. We're in, we've got another window to break to make getting in and out easy," she added further.

What Links 'Bullhorn Lady' to Shawna Bentz?

Even as there was no official confirmation on the identity of the woman, conspiracy theorists and overzealous internet sleuths linked her with Bentz. From highlighting facial similarities between the two women to insisting that they have identical voices too, the social media users left no stone unturned to strengthen their claim.

"Where is @laurenboebert right now? She is a clear and present danger. Media needs to pin her down on of her mother as at the capital on 1/6. #shawnabentz," tweeted a user.

"She appears to be Shawna Bentz, the mother of Lauren Boebert, the gun-toting Rep. who tweeted Pelosi's location during the attack. The chin and nose are identical," wrote another.

Fueling the speculations further, Boebert admitted that her mother was in Washington D.C. on January 6th. In a statement issued while denying the allegations of giving a Capitol tour to the attackers a day before the insurrection, Boebert said that the only people she ever had in the Capitol with her was her young children, husband, mom, aunt and uncle.

"My mother was the only one of those family members in Washington D.C. on the 6th. During the riots, my mother was locked in a secure location, not in the U.S. Capitol, with my staff and never left their sight," she said in the lengthy statement.

Shawna Bentz is QAnon Supporter

Terming Bentz is an open supporter of QAnon on social media. The Colorado Sun reported that she accompanied Boebert to Washington D.C. for her swearing in ceremony. The outlet reported that not only did Bentz go on a detailed tour of the Capitol buildings with Boebart but also stayed with in her D.C. apartment.

Prior to the Jan. 6 riot, using the Twitter name Shawna Roberts-Bentz, she retweeted White House political advisor Dan Scavino: "See you soon PATRIOTS." '

A few days after the fatal Capitol attack, Bentz posted a link, deleted later, to a violent, dystopian YouTube video portraying the country's military might under Trump, from rifles to nuclear bombs, and asserting that the military would stand with the president to keep him in office, reported the outlet.

"Just when y'all thought My President was hiding out...He will not give up on us! In The End We Win!! If That Ain't America I Will Kiss Your Ass!!!" she commented on her post.