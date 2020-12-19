Mystery surrounds the identity of the young celebrity who was caught having sex with disgraced pastor Carl Lentz at her Brooklyn based apartment. Lee Martin, a dog walker, had caught the couple following their intimate rendezvous.

On November 4 Lentz was formally sacked by Hillsong, a church founded in Australia, for a 'revelation of moral failures'. A day later, the hipster pastor admitted to cheating his wife in an Instagram post. Lentz is married to Laura Lentz and the couple had three children, Ava, Charlie, and Roman.

Lentz and the Celebrity Was Aware of Being Caught Having Sex

The startling revelation was made by Lee Martin, a dog walker, while speaking to The Sun. Stating that he walked into the apartment and heard the couple having sex, and spotted them coming out of the room, "looking flushed."

"They lived in a building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where I had the majority of my dog walking business. I walked into the house one day to walk their dog and I didn't see or hear any people in the apartment at first. So I took it that no one was there and went in and got their dog on a leash," he told the outlet.

Admitting to having been shocked, Martin said that as he went on to leave the apartment with the dog, he walked past the bedroom and heard sex noises. "When I walked out of the door, I accidentally let the door close behind me too loud. And so by the time I made it to the elevator, Carl and the star were right behind me. He didn't look me in the eye, and didn't talk to me or acknowledge me, which was very unlike him. They both seemed kind of flushed - like they had been having sex," revealed the dog walker.

Lentz and Mystery Celebrity Have Huge Age Gap

Even as the outlet refused to divulge the name of the celebrity who was romping around Lentz in the incident, Martin said that the woman was much younger than the disgraced pastor. The incident had occurred in November 2014.

After the scandal broke, several celebrities parted their ways from the Hillsong church. Selena Gomez was the recent celebrity who parted ways with the church amidst the sex scandal involving the pastor.

A source told Daily Mail that Gomez's split with Justin Bieber, who was also a member of the church, along with strained relationship with church founder Brian Houston, coupled with Lentz sex scandal led to the star parting ways with church. "At one stage she adored Carl ... she, Brian, his daughter Laura and Justin were a team, really close, she used to hang out with Brian's daughter-in-law Esther, now she doesn't want anything to do with Hillsong anymore,' the source told the outlet.