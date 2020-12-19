Rory Farquharson, the British boyfriend of Malia Obama, quarantined with the former first family of the United states during the initial days of pandemic, it has been reported. The son of a London banker caused a 30 percent spike in his host's grocery bill, revealed Former President Barack Obama.

Son of Charles and Catherine Farquharson, the chief executive of a London investment firm and an accountant, respectively, Farquharson met Malia at Harvard. The two started dating in 2017 and were spotted together for the first time while attending a party at the Harvard-Yale football game.

Obama Has Started Liking Malia's Boyfriend

The revelation was made during Obama's interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast. Calling Farquharson a wonderful young man, the former President admitted to have started liking the young lad. "He's British ... wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up. So we took him in and I didn't want to like him, but he's a good kid," he said.

Sharing the moments spend together during the quarantine, the 59-year-old doting dad said that like a lot of families, they went through that first month playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects. Obama also taught the kids how to play spades.

However, the extra guest at the house definitely shot up the expenses of the former President. Stating that Malia's boyfriend has a large appetite, Obama said: "The only thing you discover... [is] young men eat. It's weird to watch them consume food. And my grocery bill went up about 30 percent."

Rory Farquharson and Malia Obama Dating Since 2017

Prior to joining Harvard as a Law student, Farquharson was the head boy at the prestigious and expensive Rugby School. He was also a member of its chemistry club, the Blue Bunsen Society.

In 2017, a leaked video showed the young couple kissing passionately during the match. The video shot during the football match showed Malia smoking a cigarette and then smilingly putting her arms around Rory and going in for a kiss. The couple was also spotted during a shopping trip in New York.

According to Tatler, the Farquharsons are linked to the British royal family. One of the family's second cousins, Andrew Farquharson, was a Queen's courtier before becoming Assistant Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace. He worked under the Queen for ten years and was awarded membership of her own order of chivalry, the Royal Victorian Order. He then moved to Clarence House to become Deputy Master of the Household for Prince Charles, but was made redundant after cutbacks in 2009, reported the outlet.