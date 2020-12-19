US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence received the COVID-19 vaccine during a televised appearance on Friday morning. However, the conspiracy theorists claimed that Pence was injected with fake medicine.

The televised event was aimed to remove any misgivings about the vaccine and promote it being safe and effective against coronavirus. The Pfizer-BioNTech was given to the couple in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House by a medical team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

'I didn't feel a thing,' jokes Pence After Taking Vaccine

Post getting the vaccine shot on his left arm the Vice President said, " I didn't feel a thing. Well done."

Calling the vaccine a 'medical miracle', Pence said that it takes around 12 years to develop, manufacture, and distribute a vaccine. "But we're on track here in the United States to administer millions of doses to the American people in less than one year. It is a miracle indeed," he said.

"Karen and I wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners," Pence added.

"Thanks to the great work at the National Institutes of Health, and the great and careful work of the FDA and the leadership of our president and Operation Warp Speed, the American people can be confident we have one, and, perhaps within hours, two safe and effective coronavirus vaccines for you and for your family," NBC quoted the VP.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received the first shot of the vaccine along with the Pences. The trio has been asked to receive the second dose of their vaccine after 21 days.

Theories About Vaccine Being Fake Float on Social Media

The vaccine was rolled out in US on Monday and since then a lot of conspiracy theories about his effectiveness and side effects have been doing rounds on social media.

Post the shot administered to Pence, a lot of Twitter users claimed that he was injected with a fake vaccine. "Vice President Mike Pence gets his vaccine. How fake did that look. Why was the bandage on his arm first. Why was the doctor's/nurse movement so fast compared to other vaccinations we have watched. This was all fake," tweeted a user.

"Will someone check for me? Are the anti-vaxxers claiming that Mike Pence got a fake vaccine? Personally, I am praying away the anti-vaxxers," wrote another.

"We are not stupid with your fake vaccine and we will never take it off your ass all of you CDC fraud," opined another user.

There were several others who lashed out at Pence for receiving the vaccine after Trump administration's utter failure at containing the virus. "It's amazing how quick these two grifters jumped in line to get a vaccine for a pandemic they claimed was fake. @Mike_Pence @KarenPence," wrote a user.