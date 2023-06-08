Moriah Mills: Porn Star Claims Zion Willamson Had Sex With Her and Cheated Her Hours after Girlfriend Ahkeema's Pregnancy Reveal

Zion Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema announced that they were going to have a baby but the basketball star soon found himself in hot waters. Hours after Williamson announced that he was going to become a father, adult film star Moriah Mills went on a Twitter tirade claiming that she had recent sexual relations with the NBA star.

Mills, an OnlyFans model and musician, called out Williamson for seducing her and wanting to take her to New Orleans. She claims that she was completely unaware that Williamson was preparing to become a parent over that entire period and had so long been cheating on her, which has left her devastated.

Bombshell Allegations

Ahkeema revealed the gender of her unborn child in images she uploaded on Tuesday night, revealing that she is expecting a girl who would be born in November.

Mills was enraged after learning this and immediately took to social media, claiming that she has been with Williamson in the not-too-distant past. "Better pray I'm not pregnant too because I'm definitely late @Zionwilliamson," Mills tweeted.

"I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn't tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I've done for you @Zionwilliamson.

"I let you fâ€“k me so many times without condom and this is what u do to me a hood rat that does cpn.

"You putting my life in danger fâ€“king all these hoes raw," Mills continued.

"I let you spit in my mouth last week when we fâ€“ked you could of told me you had another whore pregnant how was that gonna work moving us both to New Orleans you think I would have found out @ZionWilliamson."

Blame Game

Additionally, Mills tweeted what she claimed to be screenshots of Williamson's flirty texts and that she had been helping him in getting back into game shape.

Ahkeema soon hit back at Mills and sent out the following subtweet in response to the adult star's barrage of tweets: "Happy hoes ain't hating and hating hoes ain't happy."

To this, Mills responded, "You not on my level mah believe that."

Williamson is currently gearing up for a return to the court following a long absence from the court during the previous season. Williamson was sidelined for the remainder of the year after suffering a setback in early February after suffering a hamstring injury in January.

Williamson apparently received permission to play in three-on-three scrimmages at one point, but he never developed to the point where he could play in complete five-on-five runs.

The young star should be able to heal up his ailments before playing again next season, with the winter to recover. He averaged 26.0 points per game and 7.0 rebounds in 29 games this season.

Williamson agreed to a five-year rookie max agreement worth up to $213 million in July 2021.