Ja Morant: Suspended NBA Star, Startles Fans with Cryptic Post Saying 'Bye'; Tennessee Cops Do Welfare Check

The cryptic post of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on Instagram has made his fans and netizens extremely concerned. The suspended 23-year-old NBA Star posted pictures saying "Love ya ma," "Love ya pops" and "You da greatest babygirl love ya." Another message simply read: "Bye."

This made the Tennessee police make a welfare check on Morant Thursday morning. According to police 'he is fine' and is taking break from social media. Let us know about who is this young play and why he is hitting the headlines.

Who is Ja Morant?

Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant, born August 10, 1999, is an American professional basketball player for the National Basketball Association's Memphis Grizzlies (NBA). He attended Murray State University, where he was a consensus first-team All-American as a sophomore in 2019. Both his parents Tee and Jamie More are also retired players.

Morant was chosen second overall by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft, and he was named Rookie of the Year in 2020. He was named to his first NBA All-Star Game as a starter in 2022. Morant won the NBA Most Improved Player Award at the end of the season, and he was also named to his first All-NBA Team.

Why was Morant Suspended?

Morant first courted trouble for himself when on the morning of March 4, when he posted a video that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. During an Instagram Live stream, the Grizzlies star appeared to flash a gun at a nightclub in Glendale, Colo. The video cost Morant an eight-game suspension and about $669,000 in forfeited salary in March. NBA also launched an investigation into the incident.

Morant issued an apology on March 4, saying that he takes "full responsibility for his actions." In his statement, Morant announced that he would "take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."He also deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Despite this hefty fine An Instagram Live video from Saturday showed Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant appearing to hold a gun in a car. The video captured May 13 and widely shared online was streamed by an associate of Morant. Grizzlies took serious note of it he was suspended from all team activities on May 14th.

On May 16, two days after the second incident, Morant released a statement. "I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do," Morant said. "My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."