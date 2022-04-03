Who is Michelle Morse? Black Woman Called 'Racist' After She Calls White Mothers 'Birthing People'

Dr. Michelle Morse, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health, was dubbed as racist after she called whites as 'birthing people' in her tweet about high mortality rates. The outrage gained momentum after she called the black and Puertorican mothers as 'mothers' in the same tweet.

Following the outrage, the Department of Health issued a statement calling Morse's comments as 'oversight.'

What did Morse Say?

In the tweet, which was posted by the erring CMO on March 23, Morse while highlighting the need for more midwives and doulas, wrote, "The urgency of this moment is clear. Mortality rates of birthing people are too high, and babies born to Black and Puerto Rican mothers in this city are three times more likely to die in their first year of life than babies born to non-Hispanic White birthing people."

"At @nycHealthy's Neighborhood Health Action Centers in Brownsville in Brooklyn, East Harlem and Tremont in the Bronx, families have a safe, welcoming and supportive space to be connected to resources..... Expanding access to doulas and the quality care they provide can save lives and will make a difference for hundreds of NYC families," she wrote in a series of tweets.

Following the outrage, the department of Health issued a statement calling Morse's tweet an 'oversight'. Speaking to New York Post, a DOH spokesman called Morse's tweet an 'oversight' and said 'we apologize for inadvertently gendering Black and Puerto Rican birthing people.'

Outrage on Social Media Against Morse

Morse's tweet generated a lot anger against Morse on social media. "Dr Michelle Morse, NYC top health official refers to White women as 'birthing people,' while calling Black and Hispanic women 'mothers'... She is ethically unfit to practice medicine. Her medical license should be rescinded," tweeted a user.

"According to Dr. Michelle Morse white women giving birth are, "birthing people", black and Hispanic women are mothers. Hate much Michelle??" read another tweet.

"Unbelievably hateful words. Michelle Morse @NYCHealthCMO is dehumanising white mothers. Her words are those of a bully. I am shocked... and yes, I am a white mother, NYC mother these days, and definitely not a birthing vessel without an identity. Shameful NYCHealth," opined a user.

"New York City Department of Health first chief medical officer Michelle Morse has proclaimed that only non-white women can be "mothers;" white women can only be "birthing persons.". More SCIENTIFIC FRAUD," expressed another.