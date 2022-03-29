Biden Caught Using 'Cheat Sheet' to Answer 'Tough Putin Q&A'; Refuels Theory About Cognitive Decline

Debate about U.S. President Joe Biden's cognitive decline gained momentum on social media after pictures of him holding a 'cheat sheet' of possible answers surfaced. The 'pointers' were related to his recent outburst against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During his visit to Poland, apart from hinting at sending US soldiers to Ukraine, Biden also said that Russian President "cannot remain in power."

Biden is Unapologetic for His Remarks Against Putin

The recent incident occurred during Biden's interaction with the press on Monday.

Claiming that he made 'no apologies' for his remarks in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Biden said that he was expressing his outrage at the behavior of the Russian President.

"It's more an aspiration than anything. He shouldn't be in power. There's no â€” I mean, people like this shouldn't be ruling countries, but they do. The fact is they do, but it doesn't mean I can't express my outrage about it," he said.

However, what quickly gained traction was the image of 'cue card' which the U.S. President held in his left hand. Titled 'Tough Putin Q&A Talking Points,' it appeared to include possible questions from the media and their answers.

"If you weren't advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?" read one of the pointers. The others read, "I was expressing the moral outrage I felt towards the actions of this man," "I was not articulating a change in policy," "Is this now threatening to splinter unity with your NATO allies?"

Social Media Debates About Biden's Cheat Sheet

It isn't the first time when Biden was caught using a cheat sheet while interacting with media. During his first press conference after becoming the U.S. President, Biden used cue cards to help him with the facts about US infrastructure. "The United States now ranks 13th globally in infrastructure quality â€” down from 5th place in 2002," read one bullet point in the card.

The recent incident sparked a fresh load of doubts on social media surrounding his mental health. "Reporter: Can you clarify what you meant? Biden: Hang on let me check my cheat sheet," tweeted a user along with the photo of Biden holding the cue card.

"Biden's cheat sheet...smh. Ever wonder who is actually the President??? He can't even muster the energy to write 1 sentence. I would say he should be impeached, but look who would be president then. We think he is bad, but she is worse!" read another tweet.

"Is anyone who voted for Biden regretting his or her choice?" wrote a user as another added, "MAIL ORDER PRESIDENT IS DISGUSTING AND A DISGRACE."