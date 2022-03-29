Ukraine Leaks Names, Identities, Address of More than 600 Russian Spies in Europe After Putin Threatens to 'Thrash' Ukraine

In a major blow to the Russian intelligence, Ukraine's spy agency released the names and details of more than 600 alleged Russian spies operating in Europe. The agency, a part of Ukraine's defence ministry, claimed that the people named in list are FSB employees registered at the agency's HQ In Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the war on Ukraine in a televised address over a month ago. Calling the Ukraine invasion a 'special military operation', Putin said that the decision was made in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years."

What is Included in the List?

The list, which cannot be authenticated, reveals the details on Employees of the FSB of Russia involved in the criminal activities of the aggressor country in Europe.

The list, uploaded on the ministry's website, claims to include full name, date of birth, place of birth, passport, date of issue, issuing authority, authority code, registration address, authority, previous address, special marks, signature, debts, air tickets, credits, sim-cards, modems , motor transport, system number, sign "sold earlier" of 620 Russian spies.

The list mentions an alleged FSB agent having a Skype address including the phrase "jamesbond007," along with the characters "DB9," a reference to Bond's Aston Martin. Another agent reportedly has a taste for "premium cars," while a third is a heavy drinker who "systematically violates traffic regulations."

Putin Had Threatened to Thrash Ukraine

Speaking to The Telegraph, Sir John Sawers, a former head of the British intelligence agency MI6 said that the list has uncovered barely "10 per cent" of Russia's operations across Europe. "We see the extent of Russian aggressive intelligence activities across Europe. We probably only know 10 per cent of what they're doing. There will be a great deal that intelligence services do that we're simply not aware of," he said.

As the Russian-Ukraine crisis deepen, The Times reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he will thrash the Ukrainians after receiving a note from his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

In its report, the outlet claimed that the incident took place after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, acting as Russia's unofficial envoy in talks with Ukraine, handed Putin a hand written note from Zelensky. The note carried Ukraine's criteria for halting the war. "Tell him I will thrash them," Putin told Abramovich, as per the outlet.