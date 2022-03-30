Hairless Alien Like Creature Washes Up on Australian Beach; Beach Walker Calls it Extra-Terrestrial

A hairless alien-like creature was swept up on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia, leaving the onlookers stunned. The unidentified creature was spotted by a local resident, Alex Tan, who posted the video on social media.

It isn't the first time when a strange creature has ended up on Australian beach. Last month, a strange brain-like creature was found by locals on one of the Sydney's Northern beaches, Warriewood Beach.

What is the Strange Creature ?

The creature is hairless and has a reptilian-like skull, four limbs, a long tail and claws. Tan, who found the strange creature during his morning walk on the shore of Maroochydore beach, shared the video on Instagram.

"I've stumbled across something weird. This is like one of those things you see when people claim they've found aliens," he said.

The camera then moves towards the creature which is seen lying motionless on the beach as flies continue to crawl and buzz around it. "It looks like a de-haired possum, but different to anything I've seen," Alex added while calling it "extra-terrestrial."

Earlier, a woman had posted pictures of a strange blob-like creature which washed up on the Warriewood Beach. "Hey anyone know what this is? Washed up at Warriewood Beach this morning? Approximately 15cm x 10cm," the woman wrote in a Facebook post while sharing the image. The creature was later identified as a wandering sea anemone.

Social Media Users Take Guess at Identifying the Creature

Sharing the video of the creature, Tan wrote, "Dead animal / alien warningâš ï¸) Posted this to my stories but thought it'll be worth having here so we don't loose it. Genuinely keen to figure out what creature little buddy is."

While there were several users who said they haven't seen a creature like this before, other advised him to seek help of experts.

"It's so damn sad what they're doing to these poor hybrid creatures they're creating. I saw a piglet / human ish combo, Alive mind you, and it made me wanna cry," commented a user.

"I mean, considering everything else the world has been hit with in the last 3 years, does an alien apocalypse sound so daunting? Bring it on, I say," wrote another.

"I'm almost certain it's a ringtail possum. Skull and dentition match up, hands look the same and the size is about right too," opined a user.