Who Is Mia Dunn? Emmerdale Star Sammy Winward's Daughter Claims She Is 'Cut Off' by Her Mom While Dad Called Her 'W**re' for Joining OnlyFans

The teenage daughter of a well-known TV personality has alleged that her famous mother has "fully cut her off" due to her involvement in an X-rated career. Mia Winward-Dunn, the 19-year-old daughter of British actress Sammy Winward, has reportedly been embroiled in a public feud with her parents since launching her OnlyFans career last year.

Mia's father is David Dunn, is a former British soccer player, while her mother is best known for her 13-year role in the popular British soap opera Emmerdale before her character's exit in February 2015. The self-confessed "nepo baby," recently dropped her famous last name and now goes by Mia Kate Rose for her fans.

Drawing the Ire of Her Mother

Mia has expressed a desire to mend her relationship with her family. However, tensions have now escalated to a breaking point. "I'm completely fully cut off and they don't want any sort of contact, which is really big shame," she told The Sun.

"I thought I'd be the bigger person in the whole situation. I text them I'm saying I was really sorry, I didn't want anything bad to come of it, and it doesn't mean I'm a bad person because I do OnlyFans.

"But I haven't had a birthday text in two years and I haven't had a Christmas text this year from them."

She also said that her father once called her 'w***e' over OnlyFans career and slammed the phone down on her.

Mia suggested there might be a reason behind her mother cutting ties with her, alleging that her mom was "jealous" of her impressive $125,000-a-month earnings.

"I think the main thing with my mom is that she was really young – 18 – when she had me," she told the publication.

"I think she's got some animosity towards me. I think she is maybe just jealous about me doing so well and so quickly. I think that's what my parents issue is really. They think I've done it off their backs, but actually, behind the scenes, it takes a lot more work than just being their daughter."

Happy With Her Adult Entertainer Career

Mia explained that this was part of the reason she chose to change her name but admitted that being the daughter of a soccer player and an actress had "obviously helped of course". "Realistically, I'm an nepo baby. How are they surprised that I'm successful?" she declared.

"(But) I don't want to be defined by being their daughter."

Mia appears to be open about sharing details of her family's conflict over her X-rated career and has spoken candidly about the alleged fallout in their relationship. She even posted a video on social media referencing her recent interview.

Meanwhile, neither of her parets has made any public comments regarding the situation.

"I love my parents. They might not reciprocate that, but I love them to pieces," she said.

"It's really just not OK to cut off a family member because they do OnlyFans."

The teenager doesn't appear to let her family issues hinder her, as her Instagram features the adult content creator traveling the globe, with her most recent trip being to Tulum, Mexico.

Her posts often showcase her wearing revealing outfits, such as tiny bikinis and form-fitting dresses. While many of Mia's followers praised her daring looks as "gorgeous" and "stunning," some raised concerns about whether such attire was suitable for someone her age.

"No way your father lets you dress like that at 18," one stated.