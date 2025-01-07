Linda De Sousa Abreu: Female London Jail Officer Who Engaged in Sexual Act with Inmate in Recorded Prison Romp Jailed for 15 Months

A married prison officer has been jailed for 15 months after being caught on video having sex with an inmate, in what was described as a "shocking breach of public trust." Linda De Sousa Abreu, who recently turned 31, appeared in court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to misconduct.

The X-rated video, that went viral surfaced on social media, captured the incident in a jail cell at Wandsworth Prison. The video showed De Sousa Abreu, dressed in her uniform, having sex with inmate Linton Weirich, 36, while her discarded radio continued to transmit messages from her colleagues. She is also an OnlyFans model making a substantial amount from it.

Sex with Inmate and Jailed

De Sousa Abreu, originally from Brazil, is a married swinger and shares an eight-year-old daughter with her husband. She was arrested at Heathrow Airport while traveling with her father but denied allegations that she was trying to flee the country.

De Sousa Abreu, who was wearing a gray pin-striped blazer over a white shirt, was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Isleworth Crown Court. However, she is expected to serve less than a third of her sentence behind bars.

Judge Martin Edmunds, KC, the Recorder of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, said that De Sousa Abreu had compromised her role as a prison officer, undermined discipline within the prison, and increased the risks faced by other officers.

De Sousa Abreu confessed to having sexual relations with the same inmate on a separate occasion. She was also caught on her own body camera performing oral sex on him on the same day the initial X-rated video was recorded.

Weirich, was previously sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison at Kingston Crown Court last June for burglary, after stealing valuables worth £65,000 from a safe in a Kensington flat.

Since the incident, De Sousa Abreu claims to have "found faith in God." She also maintains an OnlyFans account where she shares adult content.

Also an OnlyFans Model Making Huge Money

Her account reads: "I am a happily married sexy latina who wants to share hot content with you. Experience my real life, real love, real sex and real orgasms! We believe in authenticity, all our content will be genuine and we'll never fake it because we want you to enjoy watching it as much as we'll enjoy making it!"

While sentencing her, the judge said: "On 25th June 2024 you were on duty in uniform when you went to a cell with the prisoner. You took off your prison issue radio and put it to one side. Your set of keys was at risk of being taken.

"A second prisoner was present and had a camera, doubtless on a 'phone which must have been an unauthorised 'phone. He also appears to have been smoking cannabis. Rather than challenge his possession of a phone or cannabis you consented to him recording what was happening.

Prosecutor Eloise Marshall KC said that De Sousa Abreu had requested the judge to take two specific matters into account when he passes her sentence. "The first one is one previous occasion of sexual intercourse with the same prisoner (Weirich)."

The second incident took place on the same day, June 25 of last year, and also involved Weirich.

De Sousa Abreu was born in Venezuela, holds a Portuguese passport, and has one prior conviction from 2014, which was deemed unrelated to the current case, the court heard.

After her arrest, De Sousa Abreu provided a written statement in which she claimed to have been "terrified for her own safety" leading up to the incidents in question.

De Sousa Abreu said: "I thought if I didn't go along with it, they (the prisoners) would have both raped me and there was no guard on the landing. All the prisoners were out on the third landing, no-one was banged up, it was very loud and everyone was out.

"I was too scared to reach for my whistle and blow it - no-one would have heard, they would have seriously assaulted me if I'd tried to get the whistle.

"...At all times I was acting under duress."

Marshall said that De Sousa Abreu's account was "entirely false" and that she "never made any complaints to the prison about any incidents involving her."