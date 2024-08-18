Who Is Meighan Baker? OnlyFans Model Puts Up Huge Billboard on Side of Road to Attract Subscribers and Her Income Soars Like Never Before

A woman from Louisiana, hoping to draw in new subscribers to her OnlyFans account, put up a massive billboard along the roadside—and she couldn't care less about what others think. Meighan Baker, who goes by the username 'ArielleMyles88,' initially came up with the idea for the billboard as a joke.

However, since it was erected on July 29, her viewership has soared. The billboard, located in Central City near the Caesars Superdome, displays the caption 'Only Fans @ArielleMyles88' alongside a modest photo of Baker — quite a contrast to the provocative and daring images featured on her account. Baker shared that her OnlyFans business is now thriving like never before.

Unique Way to Attract Customers

She told NOLA that her fanbase has expanded from 90 to 200 members, and her income has soared by 200 percent so far. "As long as you put the work in, the money is there," she said.

Now, the dancer-turned-digital creator is planning to capitalize even further and is considering putting up more billboards in other areas of New Orleans, regardless of what critics might say.

Baker said that her biggest supporters are in New Orleans and within the sex industry, while those less enthusiastic tend to be from her hometown of Baton Rouge.

A woman even commended Baker in a video. "Now, to that woman who got that billboard across, from the Smoothie King Center and the Mercedes-Benz Superdog with her face up there, girl ...kudos to you baby because it takes that 'I don't give a f*** a**' person," she said.

In 2021, Baker, who had been working as a dancer in the French Quarter, turned to OnlyFans to make ends meet when her dancing gigs decreased.

She said that her dance performances have become less frequent, as she now primarily focuses on her OnlyFans account and other ventures she runs with her business partner and boyfriend, Steven Gremillion, as well as her family.

Happy Family

Baker has a 13-year-old daughter, while Gremillion has three children of his own—two daughters and a son.

Together, the couple has launched multiple platforms, including several YouTube channels, seven Facebook accounts, five Instagram accounts, and six TikTok accounts, according to the news outlet.

They also use OFTV, a video platform exclusive to OnlyFans creators, where they post fishing content. Baker said that the explicit content is only a small part of what they offer their audience.

Gremillion has been so occupied with their various businesses that he left his job to concentrate entirely on these ventures. This shift has allowed him not only to support his family but also to occasionally indulge them.

"I couldn't make the amount of money in a lifetime that some of the people on OnlyFans were making, he said. [Our kids] could have anything they've ever asked for," Gremillion said.

Baker's motivation for creating the billboard came from two distinct sources. Firstly, she was inspired after learning about an OnlyFans collaborator who lost her nursing home job when her employer discovered her account. Baker said that she is now earning a substantial income each month.

Secondly, seeing a digital 'welcome' billboard in June featuring Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels sparked her idea to go big with her own billboard.

She collaborated with an advertising agency, which only asked that the image she chose not be overly provocative.

Despite receiving mixed feedback, Baker has developed a resilient attitude.