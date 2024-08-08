Who Is Alysha Newman? Canadian Pole Vaulter and OnlyFans Model Celebrates Olympic Bronze Win by Twerking to the Crowd [WATCH]

Canadian Alysha Newman, who also works as an OnlyFans model celebrated her remarkable Olympic bronze medal win by twerking for the crowd at the Stade de France. The Canadian pole vaulter amazed supporters by clearing 4.85 meters in a fiercely competitive final on Wednesday night, setting a new national record in the process.

The athlete was ecstatic with her performance and celebrated with enthusiasm. She then capped off her outstanding performance with a unique celebration, delighting the enthusiastic crowd in Paris during another dramatic night at the Games. A BBC commentator was heard saying, "I'm not sure about that celebration." However, viewers on social media adored the Canadian star's performance.

Too Hot With the Pole

When Newman isn't breaking records in the Olympic pole vault, she engages her fans with glimpses into her life on OnlyFans.

At a subscription rate of $13 per month, the 30-year-old is set to earn a substantial income regardless of her performance in Paris.

But now she seems poised for national stardom following her impressive performance at the Stade de France on Wednesday night.

The Olympian from Delaware, Ontario, Canada, cleared the same height as her competitor Katie Moon, but the American had one fewer misses than Newman and won the silver medal. Newman made history as the first Canadian woman to win an Olympic pole vault medal, and the first Canadian to do so since 1912.

In the meantime, Australia's Nina Kennedy cleared 4.90 meters to win the gold medal.

Kennedy's win contributed to a record 18th gold medal for Australia in Paris, marking the country's best performance ever at the Olympics.

Narrowly Missed Silver

After an initial miss at 4.70 meters, the 27-year-old Kennedy cleared her next three heights flawlessly, jumping over 4.80 meters, 4.85 meters, and 4.90 meters on her first attempt. Although she missed her first try at 4.95 meters, it wasn't a concern, as 4.90 meters was sufficient to win the gold.

This marked Australia's fourth gold medal on a remarkable Wednesday in Paris, bringing the country's total to a record 18 golds with four days of competition remaining.

The previous highest total was 17 gold medals, achieved at the Athens 2004 Games and again three years ago in Tokyo. "I'm here, I'm a gold medalist, that is so sick," she told Nine.

"I felt really calm. I came in with a job... I came in with a job, and intention and today I told myself to get to work. "Do your job" and this is the result."