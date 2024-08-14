Ava Louise: OnlyFans Model Who Flashed in New York-Dublin Portal Disgusts the Internet Again: Here's What She Did

An OnlyFans model has sparked outrage among social media users after claiming she recorded herself having sex on her father's grave. Ava Louise, a 26-year-old from New Jersey, previously gained viral attention after she flashing her breasts in front of the New York-Dublin portal, leading authorities to shut down the livestream.

The model now claims she received "death threats" as a result, but insists her intention was simply to convey that "boobs are harmless." Ava, who boasts over 400,000 Instagram followers, created a global sensation by displaying her breasts at the public attraction, leading to its temporary closure. However, this time around, her vile act had once again angered many.

Making It Dirtier

However, Ava has defended herself. "I thought it was very cathartic,' the adult content creator said, the Daily Mail reported. "Being fatherless has led me to my job, so I thought the irony made for a beautiful piece of art.

"I feel like what I created really spoke to the trauma women as a collective feel with male and father figure abandonment.

"And the actions we take in order to heal that wound."

The 26-year-old had previously explained that her intention was simply to show the Irish people her "home-grown potatoes," but she now claims to have received "thousands of death threats" in response.

Earlier, she had to defend herself after licking a toilet seat during the coronavirus pandemic, expressing frustration that the virus was getting more attention than she was.

The social media personality also appeared on Dr. Phil, stating she would "rather die hot than live ugly."

Recently, the model posted two photos on Instagram, garnering more than a thousand likes, where she is seen standing outside the grave while holding up her skirt.

The caption read: "You're not gonna believe the video I made on my dads grave."

Slammed by Social Media

Users have flocked to the comments to express their reactions, with many people clearly unhappy. "Might be the most fd up thing I've seen today," one user wrote.

"Nahhh that's just disrespectful man," a second user wrote, followed by a skull emoji.

"Why would u do such thing," another user remarked, "That's a new low."

"People are desperate, but this is just f**king disgraceful. I agree with the other guy in the comments, your hot but hell is hotter and ready."

Although the New York to Dublin portal has since reopened, the model claims that the temporary shutdown wasn't solely due to her actions.