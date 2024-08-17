Chilling New Photos Show Thomas Matthew Crooks Holding Cell Phone Minutes Before Shooting Trump, Raising Questions If He Really Acted Alone

Unsettling new images of Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks have raised new questions about the failed assassination attempt. One of the photos shows 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks sitting on a wall in a grassy area during the Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13, moments before he began shooting.

In the image, Crooks is seen holding up his cell phone, as if engaged in a conversation. Investigators have yet to determine his motive or whether he was acting independently. The other photo shows Crooks glancing over his shoulder while sitting in the same spot. It remains unclear what led him to turn or if he was communicating with someone behind him.

Mystery Over Crooks' Cell Phone

Two images of Crooks were released to Judicial Watch, along with documents outlining the local law enforcement support leading up to the rally. The photos have stirred up questions and fueled various theories about the assassination attempt.

Crooks was fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper after he opened fire at the rally, striking former President Donald Trump in the ear. One attendee was killed in the shooting, and two others were injured.

There had been earlier speculation that Crooks might have been in contact with someone else before carrying out the assassination attempt.

FBI reports indicated that Crooks, a registered Republican who had previously donated to the Democratic Party, acted alone. However, their investigation is still ongoing.

Following the shooting, a conspiracy theory emerged suggesting that a female 'accomplice' was in the crowd. While this theory was dismissed, there is intriguing video evidence that adds to the speculation.

In the footage, an unidentified woman seems to be shouting at the gunman just before he begins his attack. Theorists claim she shouts: "Crooks. What are you doing? Get over here. Get down."

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with some claiming that it provides clear evidence of an accomplice.

However, others have debunked this theory, pointing out that the woman is actually shouting 'Ross' and not 'Crooks'.

Motive Still Unclear

Another fringe theory suggested that the 'deep state' played a role in the assassination attempt. The so-called 'deep state' is frequently accused of secretly manipulating global events for its own benefit. In this instance, conspiracy theorists quickly claimed that this group was behind the shooting, alleging that the attack was a botched effort to eliminate Trump.

This theory spread widely, with notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sharing it on X, where he declared, "we are in the midst of a Deep State hot coup."

Jones also warned that 'they' would try again. Some even blamed President Biden directly, with Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) making the sensational claim on his personal X account that 'Joe Biden gave the orders.'

There is no evidence linking Biden—or any group—to the attack on Trump. Adding to the speculation was the discovery of a remote detonator on Thomas Crooks' body, found alongside his cell phone after he was fatally shot.

A photo first published by Pittsburgh's WPXI displayed the detonator, a rectangular grey device with a keypad resembling a television remote control, lying next to the gunman's cellphone.

Earlier reports indicated that FBI agents found explosive materials, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest inside the car of the troubled 20-year-old. The shooter had been acting oddly near the metal detectors at least an hour before the assassination attempt and was later spotted using a range finder.

The gunfire erupted at the rally at 6:11 p.m., shortly after Trump took the stage at 6:03 p.m., an hour later than originally scheduled.