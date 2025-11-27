Who Is Meghan Walker? Glamorous Nebraska Track and Field Star Makes Bold Career Move Leaving Fans Stunned

Sports fans are closely watching Nebraska track standout Meghan Walker, who just took another big leap toward a potential career as a WWE superstar. The 21-year-old sprint star competes for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and was selected earlier this year for WWE's NIL (Next In Line) program, which scouts college athletes for future wrestling careers.

Now, the North Platte Post reports that Walker has taken things a step further, signing a full-time developmental deal with WWE and officially joining the Performance Center/NXT pipeline. The college sprinter has also developed a solid presence on social media, where she shares her life both on and off the track with nearly 150,000 Instagram fans.

Big Change

However, Walker's lifestyle may soon change, as the report claims she will be moving to Orlando full-time to train at WWE's Performance Center. At Nebraska, Walker has competed in the 200m, 400m, and multiple relay events, and she entered the program as a two-time high school state champion.

Walker grew up in Brandon, South Dakota, before heading to Nebraska for college, where her athletic profile has continued to climb.

Walker's signing marks another ambitious move by WWE as it recruits top college athletes for its next wave of superstars under Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Barstool also reports that WWE legend Shawn Michaels played a role in bringing Walker on board in his position as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Shared Interests

Although Walker is one of the most popular athletes in Nebraska's track and field community, many would argue that it's her glamorous social media presence that has made her a standout name.

The 21-year-old often shares snapshots of her everyday life on social media, including a recent series of photos showing off a bold Halloween costume, where she dressed as a bunny in a red leather outfit.

She also posted bikini pictures from Orlando in October, during a visit to the WWE Performance Center — which is believed to be around the time she finalized her contract.

WWE has reportedly added two more athletes to its developmental program as well: Russian gymnast and pole dancer Jessica Bognadov, and former Boise State running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio.